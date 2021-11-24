Tesla has released an FSD Beta update that aims to stop careless drivers from blaming the company for accidents that they did not cause in the first place, and that's through authorizing them to have access to video footages in cases of serious risks and accidents.

Tesla FSD Beta

Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD) allows Tesla vehicles to essentially drive themselves on highways and city streets by just entering a destination into the navigation system, per Electrek. However, it is still classified as a Level 2 driver support system because it requires constant human supervision. Moreover, the driver must maintain control of the car by keeping both hands on the steering wheel.

In addition, Tesla has released certain autonomous driving capabilities, such as Autopilot for highway driving and Smart Summon for parking, but the Tesla FSD Beta brings them all together.

Unfortunately, the end-to-end system is still not regarded as safe enough to be utilized without driver supervision in its current state; hence it is not completely self-driving.

For background information, the electric car company stated that their FSD computer was built from the ground up to quickly analyze neural networks, which is the cornerstone for how they train and build Autopilot.

While the Tesla cars currently require active driver supervision and are not fully autonomous, the FSD computer claims to be capable of providing intelligent performance and control to allow a new level of safety and autonomy without compromising cost or range.

Furthermore, Tesla owners who have purchased an FSD computer and have the FSD capability can get access to additional FSD capability features through future over-the-air software upgrades.

In relation to this, Elon Musk's company began rolling out a new Tesla FSD Beta update (10.5) to the fleet this weekend.

Elon Musk Admits New FSD Beta Rule Is to Stop Careless Drivers from Blaming Tesla

Previously, The Verge reported that Tesla halted the current FSD testing after testers complained about the incorrect crash warnings and other issues.

For this reason, Tesla is now requesting their customers, who enrolled in the Full Self-Driving Beta program, to allow Tesla to use the footage from both inside and outside the vehicle in the event of a safety issue or accident, per Electrek.

Twitter user @WholeMarsBlog shared this info as well, noting that "Tesla now makes you agree to turn over footage of exterior and interior cameras in the event of a collision or safety issue." Users, however, are required to agree or else they cannot use the beta feature

"No doing something stupid and then trying to blame Tesla. I support it," the Twitter user furthered.

Surprising the community, Elon Musk responded and said "Exactly."

With regards to the said update, it has warned owners to keep their hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road as well as they should not also be complacent.

"When FSD is enabled your Model 3 will make lane changes off-highway, select FORKS to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make the left and right turn. The default driving profile may result in rolling stops in certain. Select CHILL to completely disable rolling stops," the FSD Beta update message continued.

This new beta update is scheduled to be tested in the next few weeks until Tesla publishes the latest edition, perhaps allowing more owners to use it. For what it's worth, the fleet's deployment has progressed far more slowly than Musk had anticipated, with the billionaire previously sharing the delays due to the challenges they have encountered.

