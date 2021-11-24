Macy's Parade Balloons NFTs: Here's How You Can Buy Them on Thanksgiving

Macy's launched its first-ever NFT series inspired by its own popular parade balloons. The NFTs are minted as part of the celebration for the company's 95th Thanksgiving Day parade.

In addition to this, the said Macy's NFTs also aims to generate funds for their partner Make-A-Wish foundation.

What Are Macy's Parade Balloons NFTs?

According to ABC News, Macy's is back in full gear this year after pandemic limitations reduced some of the excitement last year.

"As we celebrate our rich legacy, 95 years in the making, we were struck by the unique place the Parade holds in pop culture, always evolving and reflecting the greatest characters and artists of each generation," Executive producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade Will Cross stated in a statement.

Moreover, Cross shared that they have developed art in a new form through NFTs, which would extend the parade's magical experience to a new generation while also generating funds for their foundation partner Make-A-Wish.

The NFTs were created by REOMETRY, a digital firm headed by NFT artists REO and Seth Brown. Macy's NFTs are based on its archive and original content.

Additionally, one of 10 Macy's Parade Balloons NFT will be featured in the generative artworks, which will encompass heritage characters and decorative figures that have appeared throughout the parade's 95-year history--from the late 1920s through today.

From last Friday, November 19 until November 30, Macy's will auction off 10 of its distinctive designs NFTs and 100 percent of the revenues will proceed to Make-A-Wish, a charity that fulfills life-changing wishes to children with serious illnesses, per ABC News.

Score a one-of-a-kind piece of digital art! We’re minting exclusive #MacysParade NFTs. Learn how to claim yours on Thanksgiving Day in the video! #NFT #NFTCollector https://t.co/KZsnAJuLVI pic.twitter.com/nD63OqVh9p — Macy's (@Macys) November 20, 2021

On the other hand, parade fans across the country will have the opportunity to claim one of the free Macy's Parade Balloons NFTs while watching the Thanksgiving Day parade live in New York City or on television in homes across the country, starting on Thursday, November 25 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. However, the free Macy's NFTs will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Meanwhile, fans who have claimed their NFTs will have the opportunity to be part of a contest for a chance to win $10,000.

How to Purchase Macy's Parade Balloons NFT

Macy's will drop another 9,500 free generative NFTs featuring previous parade balloon designs, which will be on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Thanksgiving Day. The auction as well as the Macy's NFT drop can be accessed on this link.

In addition to the said auction, the highest bids on some of the 10 NFTs available for purchase had already surpassed $7,000, which is for the 1920s toy soldier, as of writing.

The NFTs are based on the Polygon blockchain and are operated by the platform Sweet. Since it is based on the Polygon blockchain, 10 percent of all purchases will be contributed to Make-A-Wish in perpetuity if fans decided to sell the free NFTs in the future.

How to Watch Macy's 95th Thanksgiving Parade?

The 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will broadcast live from New York City on NBC and Telemundo on Thursday, November 25 from 9:00 a.m. to noon in all time zones. Aside from this, the parade will also be streamed on Peacock.

Sweet Platform

Sweet, located in New York, is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform that is easily customizable, consumer-friendly, and ecologically sensitive and is employed by leading consumer and entertainment businesses all over the world.

Sweet has pioneered innovative, immersive, user-friendly NFT experiences that allow companies to create highly gamified NFT experiences in-venue, mobile, at home, resulting in increased revenue and customer involvement.

