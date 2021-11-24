Viral TikToker Reveals 3 Online Tools That Helped Her Pay $225,000 in Student Loans in 2 Years [VIDEO]

A TikTok video of Erika Kullberg went viral, after it showed how she paid off $225,000 in student loans within two years.

According to the TikTok creator, here are three online tools that helped her along the way: unbury.me, studentaid.gov, and nsldsfap.ed.gov.

The National Student Loan Data System (or NSLDS for short) is a simple but crucial tool for all students taking out and repaying student loans. It can help get basic information about federal loans.

As suggested by Kullberg, this guide will explain what the Student Aid and NSLDS systems are, how to utilize them, and what information they will be able to access through the portal.

What Does FSA Do?

Federal Student Aid is in charge of administering the Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965's student financial assistance programs. Grants, work-study funding, and loans are available to students attending college or career school through these programs.

There are numerous ways the FSA can help students and their families. Here are a few:

issuing, verifying, and reporting for all federal student aid funds distributed to students annually through more than 6,000 universities and professional schools;

administering the existing federal student loan portfolio and obtaining federal student loan repayment from borrowers;

providing students, parents, and borrowers with free support throughout the financial aid process; and

ensuring compliance with the laws, regulations, and procedures regulating the federal student aid programs by overseeing and monitoring all program participants-schools, financial entities, and students.

Read Also: Bill Gates Book List 2021: 5 Recommended Titles, Where to Buy Them

What Is Unbury.me?

According to The Finance Effect, unbury.me is a debt calculator that visualizes your debt and payment progress by putting your student loan information into a simple interface.

What is Federal State Aid?

Federal Student Aid is a division of the United States Department of Education.

The Department of Education is the nation's largest provider of student financial aid.

Every year, more than 1,300 employees at the Federal Student Aid Office help more than 13 million students pay for college or career school by distributing more than $120 billion in federal grants, work-study funding, and loans to more than 13 million students.

What is the NSLDS?

According to Credible, the National Security Letter Database System (NSLDS) is a database maintained by the United States government.

The Department of Education will compile loan and grant statistics for all students who use federal funding to pay for school, both while they are enrolled and after they have graduated.

Borrowers can use the NSLDS to get a snapshot of all their federal loan and grant information.

Users can see the sorts of loans they have, the original amount borrowed for each loan, current loan balances and statuses, and the servicer or holder of the loan when they log into the portal, as explained by NSLDS.

While this information appears to be basic, keep in mind that many students will take out loans before even beginning their degree and will not begin repaying them until after graduation.

The NSLDS is also a great tool for students who are paying down their loans because it provides a quick snapshot of the entire amount owed.

If students need additional motivation, they can log into the NSLDS on a regular basis to observe how their loan balances are lowering as they make their payments.

Related Article: New Instagram Sticker Trend: How to Join the Urban Dictionary Name Challenge