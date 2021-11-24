This iPhone iOS 15 Feature Is the Best Anti-Hack and Anti-Lock Tool: How to Use It

The new iOS 15 introduces a lot of interesting features, and one of them ensures that you can get back a hacked or locked iPhone. This feature is called Recovery Contact, where you can nominate trusted people to help restore your phone.

In these last few months, hacking and malware attacks have gone rampant. Just last week, researchers discovered a malware that hacks internet of things (IoT) devices, making you and millions of other users potential targets.

According to The Sun, Apple is setting up a new backup system for dangerous situations like malware attacks. This feature is also helpful in case you accidentally locked yourself on Apple ID. Lastly, in case your device gets hacked, this feature can reset the compromised device.

iPhone iOS 15: Recovery Contact Feature

Keep in mind that you should only register trusted people in the Recovery Contact feature. You can use your partner, close family member or long-time friend for the job. Also, note that the whole process only takes a few seconds, so choose a contact you can quickly communicate with.

Recovery Contact will only activate if the feature is already set up before the hacking or locking event, so don't wait around. After choosing your contacts, immediately list them up on your iPhone to take advantage of the security feature.

How to Activate iPhone Recovery Contact

New York Post listed out the process for setting up Recovery Contact. Be warned, you will need a lot of Apple devices to activate this feature.

First, remember that the feature is only available on iOS 15, so be sure that your device is running on the latest software. You can do this by going to "Settings," "General," and "Software Update." If your device is updated, it should display "Version 15" or higher.

Aside from your smartphone, you need another Apple device to activate two-factor authentication. You can use another smartphone or an iPad running on iPadOS 15 or higher.

Now that all the devices are ready, you should go to "Settings" and open the "Apple ID" option below your name.

Open the "Password & Security" and go to "Account Recovery." Here, there should be a new option, "Add Recovery Contact." Provide the necessary information to register your selected contact person. To complete the process, you can send the person a message saying they're listed as Recovery Contact.

How to Activate Recovery Contact if You're Hacked

In the unfortunate circumstance where your iPhone gets locked or hacked, you can ask your Recovery Contact to reset the device in a matter of seconds!

To reset the device, the contact needs to open their "Settings," "Apple ID," "Password & Security," and "Account Recovery."

The contact could generate a one-time Recovery Code that they can send to you. Use this on the compromised device to regain full access.

This is only one of the many exciting features found in iOS 15. Hopefully, there might be other hidden features you can discover in the latest iPhone software.



