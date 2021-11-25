Metaverse Bitcoin Game: Release Date, How to Play and Earn

Niantic, the firm behind the famous Augmented Reality (AR) game "Pokémon Go," has teamed up with payments company Fold to offer a new AR experience.

The Fold AR is a Metaverse Bitcoin game that allows players to earn the cryptocurrency Bitcoin as it is designed as a play-to-earn game that Fold and Niantic are currently developing now.

Fold Niantic Cryptocurrency Game

The Fold AR is a Metaverse Bitcoin game that describes the experience as "an alternative vision for the metaverse," one that "promotes human freedom and happiness through Bitcoin and fun."

According to a press statement announcing the partnership between the two firms, the companies have begun rolling out a restricted beta of the game within the Fold App today, November 25.

Based on a report bu Money Control, Fold sees the experience as a natural extension of their mobile software, which already offers methods to make money using Bitcoin.

To begin, users must first download the app and then select the 'Play' tab from the main screen.

The rules for the game are straightforward. Every ten minutes, a new block will surface on the map, and once discovered, it will reward players when they open it.

These might include Satoshi's (Bitcoin's smallest unit), prizes on the company's Fold card, time extensions, and orange tablets that protect users from unpleasant surprises.

Poison tablets and 'shitcoins' are two potential threats that gamers must be aware of.

Metaverse Bitcoin Game

To gain Bitcoin, the game interacts with crypto references and breaks 'cubes of binary code.' When you buy Bitcoin, it comes in minuscule units known as Satoshis, which are equal to exactly 0.00000001 Bitcoin.

Every 10 minutes, the prizes spawn between 1 and 50 feet away from the player. This timeframe is based on how long it takes to mine a Bitcoin in the actual world.

With costs as low as RM0.0024, you can't go wrong.

Fold AR's goal, according to CEO Will Reeves, is to make virtual currencies feel real by placing them in the real environment.

Making an augmented reality game makes crypto trading apps much more friendly. There is the value in promoting blockchain and cryptocurrency education and curiosity.

Mining Cryptocurrency Through Metaverse Bitcoin Game

It's based on the metaphor of "mining" Bitcoin, according to Reeves. Rather than collecting cute monsters, the fundamental gameplay entails locating binary code cubes and tapping them like Minecraft blocks until a prize is revealed.

According to The Verge, Fold AR (which may be started from within the Fold app) is currently not placed in a universe where virtual places match real-world locales.

Other features are expected to be released early next year, including a geocaching-style multiplayer system that allows you to hide Bitcoin for friends to locate, as well as a non-fungible token (NFT) system based on Bitcoin.

Fold AR, in general, is part of a trend known as "play to earn," which rewards users with cryptocurrency instead of simply in-game currency.

Over the last five years, the NFT-based play-to-earn game Axie Infinity has generated a convoluted economy, but it appears considerably less likely here.

