Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: 6 Best Parade Balloons You Should See Now!

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 marks a return to normalcy even amid the pandemic. As per tradition, several parade balloons were seen.

5 Best Macy's Parade Balloons You Should See Now!

While the 2020 parade was solely for those watching from home, the 2021 instalment was once again a public event held in the streets, per New York Post. For those people who did not have the chance to go to the actual parade, they were still able to witness Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade 2021 through a live telecast.

With that said, let's take a look at five of the best Macy's parade balloons this 2021.

5. Astronaut Snoopy

In the Twitter post by Peanuts, it seems that Snoopy made it to the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. Snoopy is wearing an orange astronaut suit with an imprinted NASA logo on his chest.

Surprisingly, Macy's commented on the post that it is their favorite astronaut.

4. 'Pokémon' Eevee and Pikachu

Aside from astronaut Snoopy, the partner Pokémon Eevee and Pikachu also made an appearance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021. Eevee and Pikachu are riding on a poke ball as they float in the air. Moreover, Pikachu is wearing a green scarf.

According to Ehow, the green color symbolizes growth and abundance.

3. Baby Yoda

Surprising the "Star Wars" fans, Grogu, also known as the baby Yoda, made it as a Macy's parade balloon.

For those who are not familiar with baby Yoda, he is a male Force-sensitive Jedi and Mandalorian kid who belonged to the same race as Jedi Grand Master Yoda and Jedi Master Yaddle.

2. 'The Empty Man'

Apart from the adorable floats that attended, the horror film "The Empty Man" also appeared.

To provide further details, 20th Century Studios stated that this supernatural horror film is based on the Boom! Studio's franchise, in which the tragic events occurred in a tiny Midwestern town.

1. Son Goku

In the Twitter post of Fandom, it shows that the main protagonist of the "Dragon Ball" series also appeared on Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Goku first appeared in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2018 as a large helium character balloon, advertising the future release of "Dragon Ball: Super Broly" in 2019, per Macy's Thanksgiving Fandom.

Many fans of the Dragon Ball franchise and pop culture voiced their delight when the balloon was originally announced in early November 2018, and Goku became the first-ever anime character to feature in the Macy's Parade.

