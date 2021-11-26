Are Your AirPods Stolen? Viral TikToker Reveals How You Can Get One for Free Even Without AppleCare

A viral TikToker explained that stolen AirPods can be replaced even without AppleCare; however, the said earbuds should be purchased using a credit card.

What Is AppleCare?

According to Macworld, AppleCare refers to Apple's warranty services. Moreover, every Apple product includes a complimentary period of AppleCare warranty coverage and phone or chat assistance, which is usually one year for the warranty and 90 days for phone support.

On the other hand, AppleCare plus is a paid service that extends the protection of an Apple device for a longer period of time.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that there is a specific AppleCare plus plan for theft and loss; however, it is exclusively for iPhone. This plan provides insurance for the instances of unintentional damage, theft, or loss.

AirPods Stolen: How to Get One for Free Without AppleCare?

TikTok user @erikakullberg posted a video on her account in which she explained in a form of a short skit that stolen AirPods can be replaced for free even though it is not covered by AppleCare.

To give further details about the TikTok video, she went to an Apple store to get a free AirPods but the Apple representative told her that stolen Airpods are not part of AppleCare.

Since she read the terms of her credit card benefits, she defended that it is her right to have free AirPods since it is included in her credit card theft protection.

For those who are not familiar with Erika Kullberg, she posts several financial and legal content videos on her TikTok account, which has about 5 million followers and more than 24 million likes.

Purchase Protection

Purchase protection, often known as damage protection, protects items for a short period against theft or unintentional damage, per Nerd Wallet. The amount of coverage and the length of the protection may vary depending on the credit card.

Additionally, it is important to note that there is a possibility that lost items could not be protected as compared to the stolen ones. Moreover, purchase protection differs from price protection and extended warranty coverage, which are two additional credit card advantages that people may be qualified for.

While extended warranty coverage provides more extensive damage coverage, purchase protection provides additional theft protection.

How to Utilize Purchase Protection?

Same with what Erika Kullberg did, credit card owners must check their benefit statement to determine whether the purchased item is qualified for reimbursement or replacement once it was damaged, stolen or lost.

Keep in mind that users should have a main insurance policy that covers the item.

Furthermore, credit card owners must first submit a claim with their primary insurance provider before contacting their credit card issuer to have purchase protection.

In addition, purchase protection is a short-term insurance policy that covers everyday purchases if an item is stolen or damaged. However, there are a few exceptions to the damage coverage, so check to see whether the card also includes extended warranty coverage.

