Black Friday 2021 Gaming Laptop Deals: Alienware M51 With $500 Discount, Dell G15 Is $400 Off, and More

Gamers get ready to be shocked because Black Friday 2021 features $500-plus discounts on gaming laptops! Sale listings include Asus ROG Stix G15, Dell G15, and even Dell Alienware M51.

Due to the global chip shortages, finding and buying graphics cards on the market is nearly impossible. Stocks often run out, and unfortunately, retailers can't provide a resupply date.

However, Black Friday sales brought a pleasant surprise to enthusiasts. Retailers listed gaming laptops with the high-end RTX 3070 GPU on their online stores. These products feature exciting discounts between $50 up to $500. GamesRadar listed some of the best deals available on the internet:

Black Friday 2021 Gaming Laptop Deals: 5 Best Options

5. Dell G15 at $879.99

Dell G15 is a 15.6-inch FHD gaming laptop running with AMD Ryzen 7, 8GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics, and 512GB SSD. From a retail price of $1,149.99, this Black Friday deal offers it at $879.99. However, be warned that its processor is a little outdated at i5-10500H. It will serve as a perfect laptop for a midrange budget.

4. MSI GF65 at $1149

Newegg joins the Black Friday sales with its MSI GF65 thin 15.6-inch laptop. This runs with Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 6GB GDDR5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. Save up to $150 with its sale price at $1,149. The shop is also offering a $100 rebate after purchase.

3. Asus TUF Dash at $1,099.99

Asus offers its TUF DASH 15-inch gaming laptop with Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM 512 GB SSD. Although the price is only $50 less, it is one of the best performing laptops tested for gaming up to date.

2. Asus ROG Strix G15 at $1,249.99

Similar to TUF DASH, the ROG Strix G15 is only $50 lees. However, its configuration features AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe SSD, and a 300Hz 3ms IPS Type FHD Display. With specs like these, stocks are sure to run out quickly.

1. Dell Alienware M15 at $1,600

Saving the best for last, PCWorld reports about an Alienware M15 going on sale at Dell's website. This machine features Intel Core 17, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 512GB SSD, 16GB Ram, and 144Hz G-sync panel on its 15.6-inch screen. Keep in mind that its retail price is $2,129, making it a record-breaking deal for many.

Be warned that the laptop is a little old, running as a 10th generation model from 2020. However, its specs are more than enough to run the latest games in the market.

To prepare for the Black Friday sales, read on these five pro tips of strategic buying:

Follow restock trackers. Bookmark the retailers linked on the article and watch out for its availability.

Sign in and save shipping details. Customers should also save their shipping address ahead of time.

Use retailer loyalty or subscription services. Depending on the retailer, a few interesting discounts might also be offered to loyal customers.

Try buying in bundles. Black Friday is also the perfect opportunity to buy extra accessories like mouse and keyboard.

Keep refreshing the page. Remember to visit the linked retailers regularly and to buy the laptops before stocks sell out!



