Thanksgiving Price Inflation Sparks Demand for More Financial Aid: Will There Be a $2000 Fourth Stimulus Check?

This year might be the most expensive Thanksgiving celebration for America. Consumer prices are on record high, especially with turkey, groceries and gas. This urged Americans to call for a $2,000 Thanksgiving-inspired fourth stimulus check.

Since families spent their last year on lockdown, many people plan to make up for lost time with the 2021 Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, experts said that costs are at record highs.



Thanksgiving Price Inflation: 2021 Expenses

Sources from Quartz listed out average costs for a typical holiday meal in today's market. They also compared some of the prices with the pre-pandemic markets. Overall, consumer prices in the US rose up to 6.2 percent.

For example, a staple meal on Thanksgiving is a 16-pound turkey, which cost from $12.96 in January 2019 to $21.76 this year. Gas prices also climbed by 6.1 percent.

In a survey on 900 adults from KPMG (via Quartz), researchers discovered that 28 percent of the population plan to buy necessities from bargains. Another 23 percent plan to buy from cheaper brands. Anticipating product shortages, 35 percent plan to purchase their groceries ahead of time.

Thanksgiving Price Inflation Sparks Demand for Financial Aid

Senate Republicans acknowledged the issue on Wednesday, and they blamed Democrats for failing to address the supply chain crisis.

An informant told Fox News that "there's no turkey on the table, no heat in the oven, and people can't afford gas to drive to see family. With massive inflation and a supply chain crisis that won't quit, Joe Biden won't be getting any thanks from American families this Thanksgiving."

To catch up with the inflation, Americans called for a fourth stimulus check from the Biden Administration. They pointed out that if the country had budget for the Child Tax Credit, it might hopefully have enough for Thanksgiving.

How to Get Fourth Stimulus Check for Thanksgiving

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the federal government has yet to acknowledge this Thanksgiving issue. Since the lawmakers have not commented on a fourth stimulus check, Americans are recommended to apply for other ongoing financial aid programs that can credit a few hundred dollars for the holidays.

$1,100 Golden State Stimulus Check: Millions of eligible Californians can get up to $1,100 on their GSS payments. Deliveries are already ongoing and will continue until 2022. Payments should automatically be credited to eligible recipients.

$8,000 Child and Dependent Care Credit: The IRS is willing to pay back expenses incurred for child care and dependents, based on the recipient's income and percentage of expenses. Payments refunded can reach up to $16,000, depending on circumstances.

$285 Maine Stimulus Check: Government Janet Mills recently issued a bipartisan bill crediting $285 payments to Maine residents. The relief check reportedly works as a hazard pay bonus for people who continued working despite the pandemic.

$1000 Monthly Check in LA: Last month, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti opened a program called BIG: LEAP. This provides monthly checks to 3,203 LA households for a year. The program hopes to fight against economic poverty.

