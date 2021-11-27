Black Friday Deals For Investors As Crypto Crash: Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum, and More Price Drop

The crypto Black Friday crashes include Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum.

The Black Friday shopping frenzy is in full swing, with today being the last day to take advantage of some of the finest offers available.

This year, though, some people may be looking for a different form of deal, such as a bitcoin Black Friday discount.

The world's most popular digital coin happens to be "on-sale" for Black Friday deals. Bitcoin's price began to plummet in the late hours of Thursday and persisted into the early hours of Friday. On Black Friday, it's not just bitcoin that's plummeting. Similar discounts are available on a number of other popular cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Solana.

Bitcoin Black Friday Crash

As the cheap shopping event Black Friday opens off, bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices have plummeted, along with stock markets around the world, which have tumbled on new fears over a new Covid-19 variant.

According to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin has dropped from a high of over $59,000 on Thursday to a low of roughly $53,355 at the time of writing. This is around $5,800 less than the previous close, or roughly 10% less in the early hours of Black Friday.

However, this isn't unheard of in the cryptocurrency industry. Volatility like this is nothing new to experienced traders. On other days, these wild price swings work in their favor, allowing them to make huge profits. Sometimes, the price is rapidly decreasing. For individuals who aren't used to such price swings, it might be a terrible experience. And this is especially true for individuals who purchased bitcoin earlier this week.

This surprising Black Friday bitcoin sale will appeal to those who are used to buying on the cheap or purchasing a commodity, stock, or cryptocurrency while the price is decreasing.

Investors may take advantage of this event even if they prefer other digital currencies to bitcoin. Even major coins like Ethereum, Ripple, and Cardano, followed Bitcoin. Meme currencies such as doge and Shiba Inu fared no better.

Crypto Black Friday

The Bitcoin price has dropped below $55,000 per bitcoin for the first time since mid-October, falling 5% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin, fell below the $4,000 per ether mark, which has been keenly monitored.

Other Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investors believe the recent drop is really a blip, brought on by Black Friday and the Thanksgiving Day vacation.

According to Forbes, in emailed comments, crypto investor and deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green stated, "The crypto market has been hit by a temporary sell-off that mirrors that of the global stock market amid concerns about a new Covid-19 variant that's been discovered in southern Africa."

Crypto Black Friday Price Drop

As reported by BGR, the market as a whole fell by over 12% on Friday, from $2.627 trillion to $2.394 trillion. The entire cryptocurrency market was worth roughly $3 trillion when bitcoin reached its all-time high a few days ago.

To put it another way, bitcoin has been declining for several days, which is considered "normal" in the market. It has the ability to continue to fall as well as rebound. Cryptocurrencies have no actual predictability, which is one of the reasons why so many people are interested in them.

Although drops like this Black Friday bitcoin transaction might be frightening, the prospect of massive gains continues to attract new investors.

