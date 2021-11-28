'Genshin Impact' Guide and Rewards: Where to Find Snowman Components to Build Puffy Snowmen

"Genshin Impact" 2.3 event Shadows Amidst Snowstorms features Primogems and exciting quest items. However, players must first build Puffy Snowmen to receive their rewards.

Last November 25, "Genshin Impact" released a new sub-quest called "Born of the Snow." This requires players to build up four snowmen to receive rewards like mora and the event-limited Cinnabar Spindle sword. Players will need five components to build their snowman:

Head

Hands

Scarf

Eyes

Nose

There are three ways players can get these components, which will be discussed below.

How to Get 'Genshin Impact' Snowman Components

According to The West News, the three ways to get snowman components are tracker training, combat training, and exchanging components with friends. Note that two of these steps belong to the "Dragonspine Special Training" sub-quest.

Dragonspine Special Training: Tracker Training

Tracker training requires players to explore the Dragonspine area and melt Ice Crystal Piles. These objects will be hidden around the yellow circle of the event area. To melt the Ice Crystal Pikes, players have to bring a Pyro character. Note that the objects hidden inside the pile are random.

Some piles might contain Snowman pieces like hands, scarves, eyes and nose. Others might contain monsters, cryo crystalflies and animals. Players have to melt all eight Ice Crystal Pikes to receive their snowman head components.

Dragonspine Special Training: Combat Training

After melting the ice, players should proceed with their combat training. This requires players to fix mechanisms called "Lures" using Scarlet Quartz.

A pro tip is to activate the Lure only after players convert it to "Heat Source." A "Source Cold" Lure will buff the enemies, but a "Heat Source" Lure will buff the character. Players can convert the Lure by bringing Scarlet Quartz to the mechanism around the Lure.

Completing this training will reward snowman head components.

Exchanging Components with Friends

Unfortunately, snowman components for the hands, scarf, eyes and nose are generated by random. Some players who want different components can trade these pieces through the exchange system.

To do this, head to the "Events Overview" and "Born of the Snow" tab. On the bottom right, there should be an option saying "Exchange Components." Here, players can make a Wishlist of the components they want and trade the excess to other players.

How to Build 'Genshin Impact' Puffy Snowmen

After farming all the components, players can now build their snowman. They can do this by going to the snowman icon marked on the map. Here, there should be lumps of snow that act as the snowman's main body. Interact with this ball of snow to start building, per Win.gg.

At the time of writing, there are only two snow bodies, representing two models for snowmen. The other two will be released on Tuesday and Friday as the questline progresses.

The Shadows Amidst Snowstorms will only run until December 13, so remember to build the snowmen before the event end!



