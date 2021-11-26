[WATCH] 'Pokemon Shining Pearl' Beaten in Less Than an Hour; Full Mystery Codes for 'Shining Pearl,' 'Brilliant Diamond'

"Pokémon Brilliant Diamond" and "Shining Pearl" are already available on Nintendo Switch, recounting the story of the series' fourth-generation games, which first debuted on the Nintendo DS.

With a new series of games comes a new list of Mystery Gift codes and bonus rewards that can be downloaded via the internet in-game, and this guide is here to help players get their hands on them all.

Players will find a complete list of all currently available "Pokémon Brilliant Diamond" and "Shining Pearl" Mystery Gift codes, as well as instructions on how to enter them and receive their rewards, below.

According to Nintendo Life, here is a list of Mystery Gift codes:

'Pokemon' Mystery Codes

"Pokémon Brilliant Diamond" and "Shining Pearl" myster gift codes and rewards:

Code: BDSPUNDERGR0UND

Reward: Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup Statues

Expiry Date: 31st May, 2022

Code: No code required. Choose "Get via internet."

Reward: Manaphy Egg

Expiry Date: 21st Feb, 2022

Code: No code required. Choose "Get via internet."

Reward: Platinum-Style Clothing

Expiry Date: 21st Feb, 2022

As stated in Comicbook, the appearance rates of specific Pokemon in the Grand Underground's Pokemon Hideaway can be manipulated by placing these statues in a player's Secret Base.

Following the offer of a Manaphy egg for acquiring the game before February 2022, this is the first post-launch giveaway for Pokemon "Brilliant Diamond" and "Shining Pearl".

Pokemon 'Shining Pearl'

Despite the fact that Pokémon "Brilliant Diamond" and "Shining Pearl" have only been out for a week, a speedrunner has already worked out how to beat them in under an hour.

YouTuber Werster has completed "Shining Pearl" in 50 minutes and 36 seconds, according to TechRaptor.

That's insane, considering the game is intended to last over 30 hours.

"It was extremely fun to do the glitch hunting," Werster says in the video as he rushes through the opening sequences and dialogues.

He then correctly selects Piplup and departs.

Werster mentions in the description of the video the glitches he utilized to get the time, "Menu storage (and double/triple variants of it), Door Storage, Cutscene Clipping to OoB, Trainer-Menu Storage, Poke Doll Battles, Surf on Land, Early E4, Fast Cynthia."

Speed Runner Werster

Werster goes on to say that the run was "far from perfect," but he does credit himself with being the first person to complete the game in under an hour. Naturally, this means that speedier times are on the way.

According to the Youtuber, he enjoys how absolutely ridiculous speedrunning looks. Even the glitchy cheats are done slowly and calmly lookout about 7.30 for when he silently floats over the map to reach remote places where he shouldn't be.

According to Kotaku, during the QA process, if Werster were a major game publisher, he would hire as many speedrunners as possible.

There's no better group of individuals to find every bug and defect in the game and fix them all before it's released.

Werster clearly enjoyed the build-up to and delivery of this run. His narration is typically lighthearted, despite the fact that it is sparse.

"It's been fantastic. Blessed game," he says at the end of the video's description.

