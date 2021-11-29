iPhone TikTok Videos: These 2 Simple Tricks Will Make You Look Like an iPhone Expert

For those who are curious to know how to maximize their iPhone, two viral TikTok videos shared simple tricks that will make you look like an Apple expert.

Aside from this, there are a few tips and tricks to also maximize the use of the Notes app.

2 Tricks That Will Make You Look Like an Expert

Swipe to Delete Numbers in Calculator App

In a TikTok video posted by Tom's Guide, it shows that you can simply swipe into the iPhone screen of the calculator app to delete any mistyped numbers. This only means that you will no longer need to use the "C" button.

For those who do not know what the C button does, it entirely deletes all the typed numbers, which annoy several iPhone users since they must type the numbers again.

To try the said iPhone trick, you must launch the "Calculator" app then type any numbers. Once the numbers are typed, swipe from right to left to backspace.

Swipe to Undo and Redo in Notes app

Aside from the swipe to delete numbers in the calculator app, a well-known TikTok user @frankmcshan also shared another iPhone swiping trick to make you an expert.

The said iPhone trick enables you to redo and undo accidentally deleted words or phrases.

To do so, head to the "Notes" app then type any words on the screen. Once typed, tap three times to select all the text then tap backspace to delete. After deleting the typed text, swipe from right to left using three fingers in order to undo the deleted words then swipe left to right to redo.

5 iPhone Notes App Tricks

Since taking notes for several people is important, the Notes app is one of the most useful tools pre-installed in the iPhone.

With that being stated, iGeeksBlog shared several tips and tricks that you must know to maximize the said app.

Easily Create New Note

For those who want to create a note easily, head to the device's home screen then long-press the Notes app. Once pressed, tap the "New note" button located on the dropdown menu options.

Use Hashtags to Easily Categorize

Categorizing notes is a handful for some users; however, using hashtags could easily organize topics as well as ideas.

To do so, you must put hashtags together with a word inside their written notes. Once the hashtag turns yellow, it means that the note is already categorized.

To access all tags, head to the folders section then scroll to the bottom to locate Tag Browser.

Pin Notes

To pin a note, launch the Notes app and slide left to right on a note from the notes folder. Lastly, press and hold the pin symbol. To unpin, repeat the stated procedures.

Command Siri to Create a Note

Siri, Apple's built-in voice assistant, allows you to compose notes using voice commands. To use it, tap the "Home" button or say, "Hey Siri" then dictate to Siri the information iPhone users wish to note.

Create Checklists

The simplest method is to long-press the Notes app icon on the Home Screen and choose New Checklist, then tap the first entry on the checklist. To add more, use the return key on the keyboard.

