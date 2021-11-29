iPhone 13 Pro Case Has Melted Tesla Car in It! Design, Price and MORE

The luxury phones and accessories company Caviar has released an iPhone 13 Pro case with a melted Tesla car in it. However, only 99 pieces will be offered in the market.

Caviar Releases iPhone 13 Pro Cases Made From Melted Tesla Car

Caviar, a company known for producing extremely overpriced luxury phones and accessories, has returned with yet another lavish offering, per Screenrant.

The said lavishing offer is an Apple accessory featuring an aluminum component melted from an authentic Tesla electric car. With this combination, this iPhone 13 Pro case is perfect for every Tesla fan.

There are also a variety of companies providing customized iPhones cases. However, Caviar is known for offering several high-end customized items.

For background information on how decorative the company is, Caviar released in 2018 a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with a solid one-kilogram gold backplate. A completely working mechanical watch was placed under a sheet of transparent glass in their Grand Complications iPhone XS line.

Aside from phones, Caviar also wrapped Apple AirPods Max headphones with 18-carat gold and crocodile leather last December, transforming them into an elegant device. Since it was covered with 18-carat golds, it is priced at $108,000. Most recently, they released an iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max case with a real T-Rex tooth in it.

With that being stated, their newly introduced iPhone 13 Pro case shows that the company has leveled up.

The customized iPhone case is called Tesla Electro.

iPhone 13 Pro Case Tesla Electro

Obviously, the name of the device is inspired by Elon Musk company, Tesla.

Tesla Electro Design

Caviar stated that the iPhone 13 Pro case contains a copper accent that adds a wonderful pop of color, all while reminding consumers of the importance of copper in the production of electric vehicles.

The smartphone's titanium body with black PVD finish reflects the Tesla electric cars' ultra-modern design. A textured aluminum component, melted from an actual Tesla car, is placed in the middle of the composition.

Additionally, Elon Musk's portrait, Tesla Motors logo, as well as the contours of an electric automobile, are all placed in a laconic collage on the metal panel.

"The combination of the distinctive features of the cars produced by Elon Musk's concern includes a unique form factor, a synthesis of high-quality materials and a futuristic design making the appearance of the Caviar iPhone 13 Pro Tesla Electro an explosive novelty in the world of luxury gadget customization," Caviar furthered on the description box.

Tesla Electro Price

For those who are interested, Caviar is offering their Tesla Electro for two iPhone models, namely the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Aside from this, interested consumers may choose from the available four storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. To make it clear, it is worth noting that Caviar is offering a customized iPhone and not just the case.

With regards to its price, Tesla Electro's price starts at $6,760 and up to $8,380.

In addition to this, Caviar's limited-edition iPhone will be restricted to only 99 pieces. This only means that buying this limited-edition piece would be a lucky venture considering its great demand, per Screenrant.

