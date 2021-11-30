iPhone Tricks and Tips: 5 Apple Hacks and Hidden Features You Didn't Know About

Did you know there are a lot of hidden iPhone hacks? These tricks aren't typically listed on the user manual, so unless you've been talking to an Apple expert, you might be missing out on five amazing tricks you can do with your phone.

Aside from featuring one of the best mobile security systems, Apple iOS includes a lot of hidden tricks that can boost your smartphone experience. Some of these tips make scrolling easier. Others add background sounds while using the smartphone. Note that these are all built-in features directly available in any iPhone.

Also, remember that new features are being added on top of each iOS release. So before you get overwhelmed, you should immediately try out these hacks. Youtuber Payette Forward posted a video about these "iPhone Tricks You Didn't Know About."



5 iPhone Tricks and Tips You Should Try Now

5. Scroll Up to the Top With a Tap

Maybe you're reading a 10-minute article with your phone. When you finally reach the comments section, you want to review the author and date of the article.

Instead of spending your time manually scrolling up the article, tapping anywhere on the top of the screen will automatically bring the display to the top of the article. This trick also works for applications and messages. For example, you are scrolling on the different options under "Settings." One tap on the top of the screen should zoom you back to the first Settings option.

4. Play Background Sounds on iPhone

A new and exciting feature introduced in iOS 15 is the background sound. This plays a calming tune like rain, ocean and white noise whenever you use your iPhone. To activate this, do the following steps:

Open "Settings"

Activate "Control Center"

Under "More Settings," add the "Hearing" option

On the top navigation bar, there should be a new "Ear Icon." Tap on it

Activating this icon will prompt open a tab where you can select the "Background Sound" and "Volume" settings

3. Move Cursor Without Tapping

If you love messaging friends, then you will definitely find this next hack useful. iPhone integrates a quick trick that lets you move text cursor without tapping. This will save you the trouble of trying to move that blinking indicator between two small letters with your big meaty thumb.

Instead, you can just press and hold the spacebar! This automatically controls and moves the cursor based on your finger movement.

2. You Can Be an Engineer With iPhone

iPhone can also be a lot more useful than just a messaging and web-surfing device. Try opening the "Utilities" and "Measure" app. One of its functions is a Level, which measures the flatness of a surface. Aside from checking if your table is "perfectly straight," you can use this app to measure angles and degrees on real stuff.

This can help you hang your picture frame straight the next time you decorate your room.

1. Scan and Sign Documents

Lastly, if you want to use your iPhone for business, then you should take advantage of its scanning and signing function. It is worth noting that the iPhone processes these commands instantaneously, with almost zero lag time.

To use the feature, grab a document. Tap on the bottom of the camera and select the option "Scan on Documents." iPhone uses an intuitive program to perfectly capture the document during a scan.

Afterward, "Save" the file. Click on "Share" and "Mark up." Tap the plus button and "Add Signature" to complete the process.

Note that these are only some of the exciting features available on iPhone. There might be more exciting additions as iOS 15 continues to be improved.

