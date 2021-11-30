'Spider-Man: No Way Home:' Fans Are Hunting for Sold-Out Tickets, Gets Ripped Off by Scalpers

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is getting fans extremely excited.

However, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" tickets are already sold out this early despite its December 16 premiere.

Fans complained on social media that ticket outlets like AMC were sold out, and that they were unable to obtain advance tickets for the new Spider-Man 2021 movie.

Trying to get these #SpiderMan tickets on these crashing apps and sites pic.twitter.com/1XojqTOG0k — ziggy (@rndmburner) November 29, 2021

How I look getting the Spider-Man No Way Home tickets #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/BVjBKrr3hJ — Briggs Delgado (@BriggsDelgado) November 29, 2021

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Tickets

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" tickets were due to go on sale at midnight on Monday, November 29.

With that, some "Spider-Man" fans were eager to get their tickets, but then, the proverbial craziness ensued. The marketplaces began to tumble one by one minute after tickets were first posted to ticket-selling websites.

According to Comicbook, the AMC, Regal, and Fandango ticketing platforms were all temporarily knocked offline within minutes, and the Alamo Drafthouse website followed suit shortly after.

Most of the websites are still experiencing connectivity troubles, and some, such as AMC, having implemented a waiting queue to allow users to queue for a chance to purchase tickets.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

The demand is encouraging for movie theaters, which may be able to capitalize on a major blockbuster to close out 2021 on a strong note following yet another difficult year because of the still ongoing pandemic.

More significantly, after months of steadily returning films to theaters, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" might keep its trend going well into 2022.

As reported by CNET, although several comparable successes were released in 2021, including "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "F9: The Fast Saga," and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," those films were pandemic blockbusters that could have been even bigger if not for the health crisis, as ticket sales were hampered by Covid restrictions and moviegoers' slow return to theaters.

However, Sony's (SNE) upcoming film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" may more closely resemble a blockbuster from the pre-pandemic era.

The film is expected to be the biggest moneymaker of 2021, and it could be the first of the year to open with a domestic gross of $100 million.

When tickets first went on sale, big pre-pandemic pictures like 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" and the new "Star Wars" films from the previous decade overwhelmed theater portals, and those films went on to break box office records.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is hoped to do the same for Sony and theater owners.

'Spider-Man 2021'

So, why is "No Way Home" generating so much excitement?

Since 2002, "Spider-Man" has been one of the most dependable brands at the box office, with the title role, which has been played by several actors over the years, anchoring films that have grossed more than $6.3 billion worldwide.

As reported by CNN, some of the past "Spider-Man" actors, such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are said to be joining current hero Tom Holland in the next film.

After Peter Parker's secret identity is revealed, the plot of "No Way Home" centers upon Holland's Peter Parker attempting to erase reality with the help of Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

As a result, certain earlier villains, such as Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus are set to appear, and it's possible that some previous Spider-Mans may as well.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" release date will be on December 17.

