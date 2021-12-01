2022 MacBook Air Rumors, Leaks: M2 Chip Upgrade, Design Update, Other Specs

As the year ends, there are several 2022 MacBook Air rumors circulating online that interested Apple consumers must look forward to, including an upgraded M2 chip.

In addition to this, leaks also suggest that the "Air" in the MacBook Air brand will also be removed.

2022 MacBook Air Rumors

MacRumors reported that Apple would deliver an upgraded MacBook Air with some of the biggest major changes made since the 11 and 13-inch sizes debuted in 2010.

For background information, the 2021 MacBook Air was one of the first Macs to use Apple silicon, resulting in dramatically enhanced performance and battery life in a small, fanless design.

Since Apple manages its own customized silicon for the MacBook Air rather than relying on Intel CPUs, the MacBook Air is expected to receive more frequent upgrades in the future.

In addition to the 2022 MacBook Air leaks, MacRumors also noted that the next MacBook Air could not be called "Air" at all.

The Cupertino-based technology company might consider reverting to its "MacBook" designation, which hasn't been used since the 12-inch MacBook was revived.

However, Apple has not yet address this talk, though there is a chance that it will simplify its MacBook Air branding once more.

2022 MacBook Air Specs to Look Forward To

No More Wedge-Shaped Design

The 2022 MacBook Air leaks also suggest removing the wedge-shaped form of the laptop. Aside from this, it would not have a narrow appearance.

Because the current MacBook Air models are bulkier at the rear and has a slimmer design at the front, Apple will reportedly shift towards a more MacBook Pro-like design with a consistent shape.

Read Also: Android Banking Trojan That Steals Passwords Is Hiding in Your QR Scanner, Fitness Apps; 300,000 Infections Detected!

White Bezels on Screen

The 2022 MacBook Air is also expected to include off-white borders surrounding the display and a similar off-white keyboard with a complete row of function buttons, which is identical to the 24-inch iMac.

Furthermore, the laptop could also have a chassis that would come in various iMac-like colors.

The newly released MacBook Pro's notch for the camera has surprised everyone, and speculations suggest that the 2022 MacBook Air will have the same notch, but in white.

MacBook Air Color Option

In keeping with the iMac concept, the forthcoming MacBook Air is likely to come in a variety of color combinations. The colors might be identical to the options available on the 24-inch iMac such as in blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple .

Apple has a record of employing vibrant colors for non-Pro devices. Through these various color options, people would easily recognize the difference between the MacBook Air and its Pro version.

Mini-LED Display

In the 2021 MacBook Pro models, Apple launched a mini-LED display with ProMotion technology.

Since it was previously introduced, the 2022 MacBook Air could also have the same display, but without the ProMotion. However, the display is anticipated to remain at 13 inches.

For those who are curious to know about the importance of the mini-LED display, it brings increased display quality while providing advantages such as a wider color gamut, higher contrast and dynamic range, and truer blacks, per another MacRumors report.

New M2 Chip

M1 chip was one of the significant upgrades that the MacBook has. Additionally, it appears that the 2022 MacBook Air will be equipped with an advanced Apple silicon technology, namely the M2 chip.

Despite how exciting it is, the 2022 MacBook Air M2 chip will only be an enhanced version of the M1.

It is worth noting that this will not be as powerful as the MacBook Pro's M1 Pro and M1 Max CPUs, but it will be a step up from the M1.

Moreover, it is also expected to keep the same 8-core CPU same with what M1 has.

Meanwhile, the 2022 MacBook Air M2 chip is also rumored to have an enhanced quality of nine or 10 GPU processors, which is a significant leap from seven or eight in the M1.

Related Article: iPhone 13 Pro Case Has Melted Tesla Car in It! Design, Price and MORE