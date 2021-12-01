Metaverse Yacht Bags $650,000 Selling Price Amid NFT Craze; Other Virtual Lands Sold

A metaverse yacht was successfully sold for 149 ETH or about $650,000.

Aside from this, metaverse real estates have also been sold recenty for absurd amount of prices, further highlighting the NFT craze.

Metaverse Yacht Bags $650,000

According to Hype Beast, the said mega yacht is considered the most expensive NFT asset of the virtual gaming world The Sandbox.

In a Twitter post of user Republic Realm, it congratulated the new owner of the sold metaverse yacht.

Congrats to the new owner of The Metaflower NFT Super Mega Yacht on making metaverse NFT history. This auction marks the highest price paid for a @TheSandboxGame NFT asset at 149 ETH ($650,000), and an exciting time for every member of the Fantasy Community. pic.twitter.com/Nl0278JbOT — Republic Realm (@joinrepublic_re) November 24, 2021

For those who are curious to know about what The Sandbox is, it is one of the most popular metaverse games, featuring partnerships with businesses and celebrities such as Adidas, Atari, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Binance, Snoop Dogg, The Smurfs, DeadMau5 and others.

Business Insider added that The Sandbox players can own, build and monetize their gaming experience.

Participants can also generate digital assets such as NFTs and publish them to the marketplace, per The Sandbox's white paper.

Owners of SAND, which is the platform's main utility token, may engage in the platform's governance through a decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO.

On the other hand, Republic Realm has produced a series of 100 private islands called Fantasy Islands.

In relation to this, the world-record-breaking yacht is a one-of-a-kind NFT that belongs to the Fantasy Collection. The said collection is a luxury NFTs that includes private islands, jet skis, and speedboats, as well as exclusive access to the members-only beach club and Fantasy Marina.

Among the amenities on the four-story yacht includes two helipads, various lounge rooms, a Jacuzzi and a dance floor.

The selling of high-end goods in the metaverse, a new three-dimensional version of the internet, has recently made the news.

Read Also: 2022 MacBook Air Rumors, Leaks: M2 Chip Upgrade, Design Update, Other Specs

Recently, a Canadian firm paid $2.5 million to acquire virtual land to be used for a virtual fashion show.

Aside from this, several reports also stated that an Axie Infinity land cost more as compared to a million-dollar mansion in the real world.

Metaverse Real Estates

In a previous report, Canadian investment firm Tokens.com recently purchased a digital block of property that cost $2.43 million in cryptocurrency.

This transaction is known to be the most expensive purchase in the history of the digital metaverse.

Tokens.com, a decentralized finance (De-Fi) firm, made the acquisition on Decentraland.

To provide further details, Decentraland is a blockchain-based metaverse where Bitcoin is used to customize avatars, buy metaverse real estate, and connect with other users.

With regards to the said metaverse land, the property has an overall capacity of 6,090 square feet or roughly 1.3 basketball courts. Surprisingly, this will be utilized to conduct digital fashion shows and boost the e-commerce services of fashion brands.

Aside from the notable purchase made by the Canadian firm, another investor purchased a 550 ETH ($2.3 million) worth of virtual land in "Axie Infinity."

The surprising revelation was shared on Twitter by "Axie Infinity."

We believe this is the largest sum ever paid for a single plot of digital land.



Congrats to the buyer and seller! pic.twitter.com/M52AN6uLZl — Axie Infinity🦇🔊 (@AxieInfinity) November 24, 2021

For those who do not know, the product sold on "Axie Infinity" is named "Genesis land plot." This Axie homeland is separated into tokenized plots that may serve as residences and bases for Axies.

Plots may be upgraded as an asset for players in the game over time.

Related Article: Metaverse Prediction: Experts Reveal Top Companies To Invest In, Including Roblox and Facebook