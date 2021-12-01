YouTube Top 10 Videos 2021: MrBeast Makes it Big, Breakout Content Creators, and More

Google's giant video sharing platform, YouTube, has finally released its top 10 list for the year, including top 10 YouTube videos and top 10 creators.

As the year draws to a close, YouTube has prepared a list of the year's most popular videos.

Despite the fact that the globe is still dealing with the impacts of COVID-19, Youtube top videos 2021 viral content has made its way to the forefront of pop culture.

MrBeast

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is a YouTuber who recently made waves for his remake of Netflix's survival thriller "Squid Game."

MrBeast's recreation of the show "Squid Game" has already surpassed 100 million views on YouTube in just four days, making it one of his most successful videos of all time.

The YouTuber's reenactment video of the South-Korean drama was released to his over 81 million subscribers. The video has now received over 131,000 million views and 10 million likes in just six days.

MrBeast's another video entitled I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive was the most popular in the United States.

Since its premiere in March, it has received over 147 million views.

The video Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters, which has 62 million views, finished in second place.

According to Business Insider, MrBeast was also the most popular creator in the United States, with 75.7 million subscribers at the time the ranking was compiled.

MrBeast's subscriber count has risen to 82.6 million since the publication of the "Squid Game" video in November.

YouTube Top Videos For 2021

Here is the list of Breakout Creators, US Shorts Creators, and US Trending Videos, as reported by CNET.

YouTube Top 10 Videos For 2021

1. MrBeast: I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive

2. Dream: Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters

3. Mark Rober: Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer (who gets arrested)

4. NFL: The Weeknd's FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

5. CoryxKenshin: Friday Night Funkin' KEEPS GETTING BETTER AND BETTER (Part 2)

6. Dhar Mann: Kids MAKE FUN OF Boy With AUTISM, They Instantly Regret It

7. America's Got Talent: Golden Buzzer: Nightbirde's Original Song Makes Simon Cowell

Emotional

8. Biden Inaugural Committee: The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris | Jan. 20th, 2021

9. Forge Labs: I Spent 100 Days in a Zombie Apocalypse in Minecraft... Here's What

Happened Dude

10. Perfect: Game Night Stereotypes

US Top Shorts Creators

With the launch of YouTube Shorts earlier this year, the site is gaining traction as a competitor to TikTok.

Creators have amassed millions of fans and quickly generated some of the most popular material.

With 5.98 million subscribers, Zhong is the top Shorts creator in the United States. Second place went to Desmond Dennis, and third place went to Dental Digest.

Kallmekris, Ranboo Adin Live, Beluga, and Ryan Trahan claimed the top five slots for top breakout creators.

Zhong (5.98M subscribers)

Desmond Dennis (3.93M subscribers)

Dental Digest (6.11M subscribers)

Greg Renko (3.45M subscribers)

Nick DiGiovanni (3.74M subscribers)

The Bentist (2.25M subscribers)

Milad Mirg (2.48M subscribers)

SeanDoesMagic (4M subscribers)

Dylan Lemay (2.62M subscribers)

DankScole (1.79M subscribers)

Lisa Nguyen (2.49M subscribers)

Jeenie.Weenie (2.66M subscribers)

Jacob Colvin (3.33M subscribers)

Ian Boggs (2.81M subscribers)

The Beverly Halls (2.44M subscribers)

Breakout Creators

Kallmekris (4.24M subscribers)

Ranboo (3.71M subscribers)

Adin Live (2.21M subscribers)

Beluga (6.1M subscribers)

Ryan Trahan (4.96M subscribers)

TapL (3.57M subscribers)

Kinigra Deon (1.48M subscribers)

Tubbo (3.01M subscribers)

BrentTV (1.8M subscribers)

Casual Geographic (1.51M subscribers)

