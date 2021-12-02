Crypto Set to Boom Before 2021 Ends: Key Metrics, 4 Best Coins to Invest

Cryptocurrency is expected to carry on its strength until 2022.

Ethereum, Binance, Tether, and Algorand are cryptocurrencies forecasted in crypto predictions to rise next year.

Despite a year defined by volatility and governmental crackdowns in China and elsewhere, large shareholders and enormous banks consider it a significant investment.

As of late September, the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has seen its price fluctuate from a 52-week peak of almost $65,000 to a 52-week low of less than $10,400.

How To Spot The Next Big Cryptocurrency

When determining which cryptocurrency will be the next big winner, it's important to comprehend why so many investors are drawn to cryptocurrencies in the first place. Much of it has to do with a fundamental shift in how digital assets are seen.

According to Jeff Dorman via GoBankingRate, chief investment officer of Arca, a digital asset-focused financial services organization, "I believe we are in the early stages of a multi-decade secular shift towards digital assets, as the evolution from an analog to the digital world has been transformed forever due to COVID-19."

Purchasing Cryptocurrency

With a positive crypto prediction for 2022, here are a few steps on how to buy a cryptocurrency.

1. Select a Cryptocurrency Trading Platform

A cryptocurrency exchange is a marketplace where buyers and sellers may trade cryptocurrency. Coinbase, Binance.US, and Gemini are all popular exchanges. While Robinhood and SoFi are cryptocurrency brokers.

2. Create a new account

Users need to create an account and prove their identity in some circumstances. The next step is to link the users' bank account to their cryptocurrency account and authorize a wire transfer.

3. Make a Crypto Purchase

The last step is to place the users' cryptocurrency orders. Entering a ticker symbol, such as BTC for Bitcoin, may be required.

Cryptocurrency Coins To Invest

Here are three cryptos with a high ceiling.

1. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum, often known as Ether, is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world, after only Bitcoin. It implemented a substantial upgrade over the summer, which included a reduction in Ether supply. The upgrade will also increase the Ethereum platform's scalability and cut transaction fees by allowing it to handle more transactions per second.

2. Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance is one of the most successful cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin, like Bitcoin, has a hard cap on the number of tokens in circulation, which is 200 million BNB tokens in this case. This has aided the exponential growth of the token price in 2021.

3. Tether (USDT)

Tether is a sort of "stable coin" that is connected to another asset, making it a less volatile alternative to Bitcoin. Tether has a one-to-one relationship with the dollar in terms of valuation, making it less speculative than cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Tether's advantage is that it allows users to transact in regular currencies rather than having to deal with complicated digital currencies.

4. Algorand (ALGO)

ALGO, a cryptocurrency created by renowned computer scientist Silvio Micali, has positioned itself as a rival to Ethereum. El Salvador announced this year that it would use Algorand to build its blockchain infrastructure. ALGO's "proof-of-stake" mechanism, which uses less electricity than Bitcoin and other platforms, is one of its main advantages.

