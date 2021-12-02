How Much Does a YouTuber With 1 Million Subscribers Make? Requirements, Online Calculator, and MORE

How much does a YouTuber with 1 million subscribers make?

Sometimes, the answer to that question can be "nothing" or "very little" for thousands of YouTubers. However, there are also multiple YouTubers who make a good living from their video channels.

In actuality, there are hundreds of success stories of people who have made a fortune through the internet.

Creators can become an Internet sensation, and if lucky, an internet millionaire, in a variety of methods, including through YouTube.

Here's a Youtube earnings estimator everyone can try out if to know exactly how much does a YouTuber with 1 million subscribers make.

The table below shows how much YouTubers earn, according to Influencer Marketing Hub.

Google distributes 68% of AdSense revenue to content creators, meaning that for every $100 paid by an advertisement, the publisher receives $68.

The actual rates paid by advertisers range from $0.10 to $0.30 per view, with an average of $0.18 per view.

The YouTube channel can earn $18 for every 1,000 ad views on average. This works out to about $3 to $5 per 1000 video views.

When it comes to generating cash from YouTube ads, success breeds success.

The first dollar will be the most difficult to earn. More individuals will click on the adverts if the creator has a large number of subscribers. The more people click on the YouTube advertising and the more recognition a certain creator gains, the more likely it is that brands will offer sponsorship or merchandise deals.

The more well-known a certain channel grows, the more likely they are to be invited to join a multi-channel network. It's as if a creator is on a massive upward spiral.

Steps to Follow to enable Monetization of Your Videos

Creators can't just upload a video on YouTube and hope it becomes viral; even if it does, it won't make a creator any money.

First, creators must complete a few procedures before YouTube will allow the monetization of their videos.

Enable monetization on the creator's YouTube account by selecting a monetization option and agreeing to the YouTube monetization agreement.

Link the creator's YouTube channel to an AdSense account - either make a new AdSense account or link it to the one the creator already has.

Examine the video criteria and ad formats; YouTube will only let creators monetize videos that are "advertiser-friendly." This implies creators can't charge for videos with profanity or violence, and creators promise that their videos don't violate any copyright laws. Creators can also select the types of YouTube ads they wish to see, such as display ads around their video, overlay videos, skippable video commercials, and a variety of others.

Set up a monetization strategy for a single video or a group of videos.

Once a YouTube content crater has completed these procedures and been approved for YouTube monetization, creators can start generating and advertising videos.

To begin earning a respectable living, creators will need to amass a significant collection of well-promoted films.

