Google Smartwatch in 2022 Could Feature Heart Rate Sensor, Nightlight: Price, Release Date, Specs

The Google Smartwatch 2022 could have a heart rate sensor feature as well as longer battery life as compared to other variants available in the market, specifically Apple Watch.

In addition, Google's smartwatch price is speculated to be somehow similar to Apple's smartwatch.

Google Smartwatch 2022

For years, speculations about a Google-branded wristwatch have circulated and these rumors may now be closer to becoming reality.

While Google has already been making its own devices for years under the Pixel brand, the firm has never created its own wristwatch, despite having a companion wearable platform for Android since 2014, per The Verge.

Pixel has subsequently expanded to include other accessories such as wireless headphones.

According to Business Insider, Google plans to introduce its first self-developed wristwatch, codenamed "Rohan," in 2022.

Separate from Fitbit, which Google purchased for $2.1 billion earlier this year, Google's Pixel hardware department is working on the said watch.

Moreover, Business Insider furthered that the newly announced Google smartwatch 2022 will serve almost the same purpose as what the Pixel phones do for Android. The said watch will serve as an example for both consumers and hardware manufacturers of what Google's software can do when given the right hardware.

From the inside, the upcoming Google's smartwatch would be a fairly standard smartwatch that has a heart rate monitor. However, it would employ unique watch bands, which means people will not be using the regular straps.

The Verge added that the watch would cost more than a Fitbit and will be considered as one of the greatest competitors of the Apple Watch.

Google Smartwatch 2022 Specs

Aside from the heart rate sensor, Google smartwatch 2022 is rumored to include basic fitness monitoring functions like step counting.

Moreover, Google is said to be working on a Fitbit integration within Wear OS, named Nightlight. Through Wear OS 3, the American multinational technology company is on the process of reinventing its smartwatch platform.

Unlike previous versions of Wear OS or Android Wear, Wear OS 3 was created in collaboration with Samsung, combining Tizen's platform with Google's.

However, Wear OS 3 is currently only accessible on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4, which runs a substantially modified version of the new operating system that completely disregards most of Google's services and applications in favor of Samsung's.

With regards to Google smartwatch specs, the Wear OS device would have a circular display but no physical bezel, making the Galaxy Watch 4 appears to be outdated in contrast.

In terms of the Google smartwatch release date, GSM Arena stated that it migh begin as soon as next spring, but only if the newest round of testing is successful. If this has furthered, Google's smartwatch is supposed to compete with the Apple Watch.

When it comes to battery life, the rumored upcoming watch appears to have been doing extremely well, per GSM Arena.

With regards to Google smartwatch price, Digital Trends stated that it will be priced in about the $399 range to begin with, as it will be marketed as an Apple Watch rival.

