iPhone 13 Bluetooth Not Working Because of Bug; Users Complain It Could Be Dangerous

According to hundreds of Apple users, the iPhone 13 Bluetooth is not working on hands-free systems in cars. The bug predominantly affects the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series.

Users are currently searching for potential fixes and workarounds on the issue.

iOS 15 might have added exciting new features, but it also brought in a few annoying bugs. Complaints are rapidly multiplying on Apple support forums, and unfortunately, the company has yet to acknowledge the issue.

iPhone 13 Bluetooth Not Working

According to Pudgemo, the iPhone 13 Pro loses its Bluetooth connection to a car about two to eight minutes after a call starts. The Apple user experienced the issue on iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is running on iOS 15.0.2, and the 2016 Toyota Avalon. The user also noticed that iPhone had no problems playing Bluetooth audio on the car. The bug might be limited to phone calls only.

Pudgemo tried restarting the Bluetooth service, restarting the iPhone, resetting the iPhone and updating the car software. Unfortunately, none of these fixes worked.

Others who could relate to the issue shared their experience in the comments section. According to 9to5Mac, the bug is found on iOS 15.1, iOS 15.1.1, and the latest iOS patch. Drivers using Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Mercedes, Volvo and Ford also experienced the problem.

It is worth noting that the issue doesn't come from the CarPlay system. In fact, most of the users affected have cars without CarPlay. One Apple user said connecting via USB cable might help, but the issue stayed the same for many others.

iPhone 13 Bug Could Be Dangerous to Drivers

User complaints on the issue range from "its annoying" to "its dangerous." Admittedly, the latest iPhone bug might be hazardous to busy drivers.

Many users often utilize the iPhone Bluetooth connection, which is why most cars have a built-in hands-free program, regardless of whether it is CarPlay or not. Since the iPhone bug cuts a call abruptly, some users might get distracted by its erratic performance. Instead of keeping their eyes on the road, drivers might get busy trying to fix their devices.

Callers should also be warned that they might have difficulty contacting drivers with iPhones. Until the bug is fixed, users should stick to messages instead of phone calls.

To avoid the bug, Apple users are recommended not to download the iOS 15 yet. It is also suggested that drivers use an older iPhone smartphone for Bluetooth connection when driving.

Although some users provided suggestions and workarounds, be warned that it did not completely resolve the problem. There is no official fix for the iPhone 13 Bluetooth bug at the time of writing.

Canada News tried to reach out to Apple for comment. Unfortunately, they received no reply.

Since Apple has yet to acknowledge the issue on its support forums or through other media channels, users can only stay put and wait for the official announcement. Hopefully, a patch fix or update might be released in the coming days.



