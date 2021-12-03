SpaceX Starlink Satellites Launch Forms Epic View on Night Sky: Watch Rocket Launch Here

Starlink fans might be getting an internet boost in the coming days. On Thursday, Floridians watched an epic view of the SpaceX Starlink satellites launch on the night sky. The rocket blasted from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:12 in the evening.

For reference, Starlink is a high-speed, low-latency internet service provided by SpaceX. It offers download speeds between 100 mb/s to 200 mb/s and a latency as low as 20ms. Its system is built out of satellite constellations that constantly orbits around Earth, and because of this, the service boasts global network coverage.

According to earlier reports, there should be more than 1,500 satellites currently in orbit. However, SpaceX applied permission to launch more, with some of them being shipped out on Thursday.

SpaceX Starlink Satellites Launch: Watch Official Takeoff

Mere hours before the launch, SpaceX tweeted the exciting announcement on their social media page. The post said, "targeting tonight at 6:12 p.m. EST for a Falcon 9 launch of 48 Starlink satellites and 2 BlackSky spacecraft to orbit from SLC-40 in Florida."

Targeting tonight at 6:12 p.m. EST for a Falcon 9 launch of 48 Starlink satellites and 2 BlackSky spacecraft to orbit from SLC-40 in Florida — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 2, 2021

Fans who want to watch the launch should visit SpaceX's Twitter page. They posted a video of the event, featureing pre-launch activities, launching, and rocket detachment phases. Near the end of the video, fans can also watch the rocket's flight path as it orbits around Earth.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 48 Starlink satellites and two BlackSky spacecraft to orbit → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK https://t.co/oAFVgWFOHB — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 2, 2021

One fan managed to capture the launch in a stunning photo. Supercluster tweeted this epic view with a description "tonight's SpaceX Starlink launch 'jellyfish' forms in the starry skies over Florida's Space Coast." Fans interested on making this photo their wallpaper can download the high-definition version of it on Twitter.

Tonight's #SpaceX Starlink launch 'jellyfish' forms in the starry skies over Florida's Space Coast



Captured by @erikkuna for @SuperclusterHQ pic.twitter.com/E9ITWcE5qR — Supercluster (@SuperclusterHQ) December 3, 2021

Read Also: SpaceX Starship Can Turn Sci-Fi Movies Into Reality: What Is Quantum Leap?

SpaceX also posted a full video of the launch on YouTube, which is embedded below.



Ideally, these new satellites should boost Starlink's internet speeds and improve connectivity issues. However, SpaceX has yet to reveal when the Starlink satellites will be deployed in orbit, so fans have to wait for an official update on the topic.

SpaceX Starlink Satellites In Orbit: Outmaneuvering Space Debris

It is worth noting that just last month, Russia launched an anti-satellite missile test that destroyed the defunct surveillance satellite Cosmos 1408. This event created thousands of space debris which blasted in different directions. According to Space, everything up to the 600-kilometer orbit might be a danger zone for debris collisions.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the event also affected Starlink's operations. He said, "we had to shift some Starlink satellite orbits to reduce (the) probability of collision... not great but not terrible either."

We had to shift some Starlink satellite orbits to reduce probability of collision. Not great, but not terrible either.



Station & Dragon have micrometeorite shields (ultra high velocity impact absorption), but EVA suits do not, hence higher risk for spacewalk. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2021

The SpaceX's Starlink statellite launch mission was a success, however, some fans might want to keep an eye on its flight path through the space debris. Hopefully, SpaceX might release a new update on their progress in the coming days.

Related Article: Solar Eclipse, Meteor Shower Happening This December: Best Days to Watch, 3 Tips to Photograph Celestial Event