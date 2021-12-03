Apple Workforce Suffer Mistreatment, Allegedly "Struggling to Survive" With Hourly Pay Below $25 [REPORT]

Apple employees have been raising concerns about their unjust hourly pay and bad working conditions. Apple workforce all over the world have been voicing their dissatisfaction with pay equity, and the corporation has responded by awarding a $1,000 bonus to select of them.

However, many hourly-paid frontline employees have already spoken out about the poor working conditions at tech giant company, as reported by Apple Insider.

Working from home during the epidemic put retail employees under a lot of stress, and it gave them an insight into the life of another department at AppleCare. This personnel works as part of the company's tech support team, which response to consumer questions via online chats and phone calls.

Apple Workforce

One employee of Apple, a gay man from the South, said he knew when he got a job at Apple after high school that he'd be there for a long time. "I had a chance to be a part of this big company that everyone talks about, it's my longest relationship," he usually says.

Apple's workforce working from home for a software behemoth sounded too wonderful to be true at first. However, he claims that sitting at a computer for eight to ten hours a day began to take its toll on his mental health.

In 2021, he took medical leave to deal with the stress of having to answer to consumers in under two minutes, which was a requirement of his job.

Apple's Unjust Hourly Pay

According to The Verge, the employee claims he and his partner ran out of money as his medical costs piled up. He continues, "we had to start selling our belongings to pay bills, we downsized and spent most of the summer without electricity or air conditioning."

Due to health insurance deductions, when his salary arrived in May 2021, it was just $23. He couldn't pay his rent since he couldn't afford it.

When he reached out to Apple's corporate payroll division, he was only told that they will look into the situation and offer no explanation.

The employee expressed his dismay in Apple's working conditions, stating that he worked his best years under Apple and when he needed help, Apple wasn't there for him. He then claimed that Apple doesn't understand what it is like financially living on the edge.

Apple Employees

Although Apple's corporate headquarters take a proactive, methodical approach to development, the company's customer service department functions in a reactive mania, relying on a plethora of systems and data to keep personnel on track.

Workers may receive a note from their manager inquiring why they aren't working if they go to the restroom or are gone from their workstations for more than five minutes.

They're judged on their customer satisfaction score, as well as after-call work time, which refers to how much time they spend writing up notes following a call or chat, and average handle time (AHT), which measures how long it takes them to resolve a client issue. For phone calls, a good AHT is around 15 minutes, while for chats, it's roughly two minutes.

A former Apple employee stated that their job at Apple Care isn't about helping other people anymore, it has now been more about looking at the numbers and letting it define the help given to the customer.

