Elon Musk Mocks Jack Dorsey, Parag Agrawal in Brutal Tweet; What Does The Soviet-Era Meme Mean?

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has reacted to Jack Dorsey's resignation through a meme photo of Dorsey and Parag Agrawal that originated from Joseph Stalin.

On Tuesday, November 30, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey--who has a net worth of $13.8 billion--announced his resignation as the CEO of Twitter. However, he will remain on Twitter's board of directors until at least next year.

With that, Musk took to Twitter with a meme of Joseph Stalin and Nicolai Yezhov, replacing the heads of Dorsey and Agrawal respectively.

According to History, after Joseph Stalin gained power in 1929, he executed every Soviet he thought is influenced by the political power that ruled before him. With that, Stalin killed and executed people whom he considers a threat to his governance which is now called "The Great Purge".

An enormous amount of Stalin's enemies simply vanished, were executed publicly or went to trials during these times. Joseph Stalin knew the value of photographs in historical records, with that, he hired multiple photo retouchers to erase photos of him with his enemies in the effort of rewriting history.

In connection to Musk's tweet, Joseph Stalin is seen with Nikola Yezhov. Nikola Yezhov used to be Stalin's right hand in executing and interrogating their political enemies, however, Stalin also got him executed later on.

Musk implied that Parag Agrawal's takeover will erase Dorsey in history.

Jack Dorsey Resignation

As reported by CNBC, Dorsey returned to the post as CEO of Twitter six years ago to help turn around the social network's profitability. During Dorsey's time at Twitter, the company became profitable, posted its first billion-dollar quarter, and began developing and deploying a variety of new features to attract new users.

However, like its counterparts, Twitter has had to deal with the issue of content filtering as well as increased scrutiny from governments and the general public.

not sure anyone has heard but,



I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

Parag Agrawal, Twitter's chief technological officer, has been named as his replacement as CEO.

Dorsey wrote in his letter, "I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders."

Dorsey has had to handle these problems while dividing his time between Twitter and Square, the payments startup he cofounded. Dorsey hinted earlier this summer that he could be prepared to leave Twitter and Square to work on Bitcoin-related projects, according to CNN.

Parag Agrawal

Jack Dorsey's closest partner in thinking about the future of the Twitter platform has been Agrawal, and the two have a vision of decentralizing social media.

Agrawal has played a crucial role in the development of Project Bluesky, an open-source project that has enlisted the help of some well-known crypto engineers to create an open social media standard. The goal is to develop technology and protocols that will allow material published on one service to be shared across different social networks, much as how emails may be viewed on any provider.

Mr. Agrawal's first significant move was to announce that Twitter would be amending its privacy policies to prohibit the sharing of people's images and videos without their permission.

Despite being far smaller than competitors such as Facebook, Twitter has been at the center of discussions about whether and how much social media platforms should be accountable for policing hate speech, violent rhetoric and misinformation on their services. In response to critiques of his company's management of user content, Dorsey has testified in front of Congress multiple times.

