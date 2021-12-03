BattleBots 2022 Release Date, TV Schedule, Where to Watch: Will Live Audience Be Allowed in Arena?

BattleBots is returning for another round of bot matches, and its release date will be the first week of January 2022.

However, since another COVID-19 variant has been making headlines, BattleBots creators advised interested live audiences in the arena that they should wait for an announcement regarding this matter.

BattleBots 2022

This season, over 60 teams will compete in Las Vegas for the Giant Nut, the sport's ultimate reward, per BattleBots' website.

The reigning champion is End Game from New Zealand, but American teams are motivated to bring back the Nut to the United States, competing against teams from Europe, Asia and South America.

With regards to the players that viewers should expect, Tombstone, a former BattleBox champion, is returning.

Meanwhile, after missing the 2020 season, Robots Blacksmith, Minotaur, DUCK, as well as Icewave will also compete against battle fan favorites Witch Doctor, SawBlaze, Hydra, Whiplash and Valkyrie.

However, only one will be proclaimed the world's best bot.

Executive vice president of multiplatform programming at Discovery Factual Scott Lewers delightfully announced the BattleBots' 2022 TV schedule, in which the robots will battle starting on the first Thursday of 2022, per Hollywood Reporter.

"Delighted to kick off the new year and welcome viewers back into the BattleBox with 14 all-new episodes filled with some of the most intense bot battles we've ever seen," Lewers furthered

BattleBots Inc. founder and CEO Edward Roski added to what Lewers said that "This year's World Championship was the most exciting ever, and the battles are beyond amazing. The builders did an incredible job raising the bar to a completely new level of imagination, skill, and, frankly, violence. There are shocks and upsets, and heartwarming triumphs over technical and personal challenges. It's going to be our best-ever season."

Moreover, former UFC fighter Kenny Florian and renowned sportscaster Chris Rose will deliver play-by-play BattleBots 2022 commentary.

They will be joined by the expert adviser Pete Abrahamson, who is dubbed the Bot Whisperer, while Faruq Tauheed will be the ring announcer in the BattleBox.

BattleBots 2022 Release Date

The robot battling competition has been revived by Discovery Channel, with a new season starting on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time of Pacific Time.

However, for those curious to know more about the BattleBots 2022 release date or the TV schedule on their local channels, they should head to this link.

BattleBots 2022 Live Audience

As seen in the trailer, several BattleBots live audiences have watched the said competition.

In relation to this, BattleBots stated on their ticket website that interested live audiences should monitor the page for future live shows as well as to be updated on their ticket announcement.

"We'll be back in Las Vegas in 2022 for another exciting season of BattleBots. In the meantime, please follow us on social media for the latest news on all things BattleBots," the announcement continued.

For this reason, it is still not clear whether BattleBots 2022 will have a live audience.

