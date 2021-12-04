The Game Awards 2021 Date, Time, Live Stream: Which Are Nominated for Game of the Year?

Players get ready. The Game Awards 2021 is right around the corner.

Aside from awarding the top-performing games, this event will feature special guests. It will also tease new games for current generation consoles. Interested fans can join the event by watching The Game Awards 2021 live stream.

The Game Awards 2021 will be held on December 9 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The event is scheduled to start at 8 PM EST and end at 11 PM EST.

The Game Awards 2021: Event Schedule

According to Geoff Keighley's podcast, more than half of the show will feature game announcements, implying around 90 minutes of game hype.

The event will also make an exciting reveal on two current-generation console games. Fans are sure to get curious about what games can maximize the awesome potential of PS5 and Xbox Series X. Keighley said the game trailers are "surprises that will make people excited."

For reference, last year's The Game Awards featured "Back 4 Blood's" debut trailer. The event also teased "Mass Effect" and "Dragon Age." As previously mentioned, since the pandemic delayed game development plans, the greater half of the event only revealed content updates for older titles.

This makes The Game Awards 2021 a lot more critical for fans since the industry might have recovered its normal slate of announcements.

According to Polygon, The Game Awards will also be inviting celebrities to the event. Some guests identified are the "The Matrix" actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime, and "Shang-Chi" actor Simu Ling.

Lastly, fans should look out for the musical guest Imagined Dragons, who will be performing live together with The Game Awards Orchestra.

Read Also: Fourth Stimulus Check 2022: $2000 Online Petition Nearing Completion, $92 Boost in Social Security Payments Set

The Game Awards 2021 Nominees

Polygon also revealed some of the Game of the Year nominees. Here are the six games selected:

"Deathloop" by Arkane Studios and Bethesda Softworks

"It Takes Two" by Hazelight Studios and Electronic Arts

"Metroid Dread" by MercurySteam and Nintendo

"Psychonauts 2" by Double Fine Productions and Xbox Game Studios

"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart" by Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment"

"Resident Evil Village" by Capcom

How to Watch The Game Awards 2021 Live Stream

Multiple social media outlets will stream the event online. Fans can head over one of these sources to watch The Games Award when it goes live.

The Games Award official website has the event banner pinned at the time of writing. However, a live stream video should replace the event banner some time on December 9. For interested fans, a special award called "Players' Voice" is still open for voting. To vote on a favorite game, fans simply have to click the "Go Vote Now" button.

Fans can also watch the event on YouTube. Embeded below is one of the event trailers for The Game Awards 2021



Related Article: PS Plus Free Games for December 2021 Make PS5 Players Really Angry