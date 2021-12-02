PS Plus Free Games for December 2021 Make PS5 Players Really Angry

The PS Plus free games for December 2021 finally came out, but it sparked a lot of outrage among fans. Both "Godfall Challenger Edition" and "Mortal Shell" were ridiculed by gamers on Twitter.

PlayStation Plus is the platform's subscription service that offers special benefits to registered members. For $9.99 a month, gamers get free games, Share Play functions and exclusive purchase discounts.

This month, PlayStation Blog revealed six free games available on PS Plus. Note that some games are limited to certain platforms.

PS Plus Free Games December 2021

All games will be available starting December 7 until January 3, 2022. Members who do not add these titles in their account library within the timeframe will lose their chance to download the free game until its next rotation. The six games to be released are as follows:

"Godfall: Challenger Edition" for PS5 and PS4

"LEGO DC Super-Villains" for PS4

"Mortal Shell" for PS4

"The Persistence" for PS VR

"The Walking Dead: Saint & Sinners - Standard Edition" for PS VR

"Until You Fall" for PS VR

PS5 Free Game: 'Godfall Challenger Edition' and 'Mortal Shell'

Unfortunately, a lot of gamers felt cheated with the latest PS Plus game choices. Fans posted their complaints on Twitter.

PS Vortex Podcast emphasized that "Godfall is a demo, Mortal Shell is a PS4 port." This implies that both games are not worth the subscription fees.

😠GODFALL is a Demo, Mortal Shell is a PS4 port!



Get yo sh*t together #PS5



I hardly ever play PS PLUS monthly Games, as I would’ve played most before they hit the service. I mainly use Cloud Saves & Online MP with Plus, subbed till June 2025



Inspite of it, F*ck LITE versions! pic.twitter.com/w3UpKeDhqA — 🔥PS VORTEX🔥 Podcast (@Shreeveera) December 1, 2021

Another fan felt disgusted with the games. They analogized it as giving away a "free" demo.

Disgusting.

It's like a trial version of Godfall, now PS+ give free demos? Clowns. https://t.co/HCgPEvr7aQ — 𝗦𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗼™ (@Smemo_00) December 2, 2021

Even worse, gamers should be warned that "Godfall Challenger Edition" is like a trial version of the game.

FYI: The version of GodFall you get with PlayStation Plus is basically a “trial” version that skips you to the end game. No campaign. Yikes. https://t.co/0CIdmnkbam — Noir1984 (@Noir19841) December 1, 2021

"Godfall Challenger Edition" will not include the main game, so there will be no story content on it. Gamers can think of this as an end-game expansion pack.

Wtf, this edition of godfall doesn't include the main game ? https://t.co/VhvNY4fP9f pic.twitter.com/aEc7gyD5ec — Dark Rider (@DarkRider__) December 1, 2021

Pyo explained that the game will skip the main campaign and start at the end-game, so players can experience "only (basically) 1/3 of it all."

For people confused, this is Godfall Challenger edition ps4/ps5:



- You get skip main campaign to end game right away

- To get access to the base campaign and expansion, you have pay the ps+ version to deluxe version



So you don't get the full game, only basically 1/3 of it all pic.twitter.com/6Ha1GdUCmC — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) December 1, 2021

Skill Up tweeted that this PS Plus addition could be another reason for players to hate the game.

Godfall is coming to PS+ next month. This is great news because now even more people will have the opportunity to avoid playing Godfall. — Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) November 25, 2021

Some fans predict disappointment and violent tendencies after downloading the title.

PS5 players after downloading #GODFall Challenger Edition pic.twitter.com/nWQke8sXF0 — Sydney Butler (@GendoWasRight) December 1, 2021

One fan pointed out that "Godfall" looks like a "fake game they advertise GPUs with."

Godfall looks like the fake game they advertise GPUs with — vaugna16 @ SMTV (@vaugna16) December 2, 2021

It is worth noting that some players enjoy the "Godfall" franchise. The opinions on the game might vary depending on personal tastes.

The issue lies in PlayStation's choice of "free games." Many gamers are angry that they are receiving half-a-game or demos on PS Plus this month.



