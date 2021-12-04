Epic Games Free Games December 2021: 'Dead by Daylight,' 'Godfall' and MORE [How to Download]

The Epic Games Store has just released a new batch of free games that can be downloaded right now.

Although Epic's storefront has been used to releasing new titles on a weekly basis for quite some time, this week's lineup has one of the most popular multiplayer games published in recent years, making it a stronger rotation than usual.

Epic Games Free Games

Epic Games Free Games December 2021 includes "Dead by Daylight", "Godfall", and "while True: learn ()."

These latest games are available on the Epic Games Store, starting today and lasting through next week until December 9.

The fact that "Dead by Daylight" is now available for free in this way is significant, as the 4v1 survival game still has a sizable fan base.

On the other hand, "while True: learn ()" switches up the genre, providing quite a bit and giving players a puzzle title to show off their skills.

Although this is the free game rotation for this week on the Epic Games Store, Epic has also revealed what will be available on this date next week.

"Godfall: Challenger Edition" will be free to download on EGS soon.

Furthermore, beginning December 9 and lasting through December 16, "Prison Architect" will be available for free.

Whether you're unfamiliar with either of the new free games available on the Epic Games Store, a description of each can be found below.

'Dead by Daylight'

"Dead by Daylight" is a multiplayer (4vs1) horror game in which one player assumes the character of the ruthless killer, while the other four players take on the role of Survivors, attempting to flee from the Killer and avoid being captured, tortured, and killed.

Survivors operate in third-person and have a greater sense of their surroundings.

The Killer is more focused on their victim and plays in first-person.

In each encounter, the Survivors' goal is to leave the Killing Ground without even being caught by the Killer, which seems easier said than done, particularly since the landscape varies every time you play.

'Godfall: Challenger Edition'

"Godfall: Challenger Edition" was unveiled on Wednesday, December 1, along with the news that it would be one of Epic Games' free games for the last month of the year.

The original game and its Fire & Darkness expansion aren't included in the Challenger Edition, but it does allow users to jump right into "Godfall's" three endgame modes (Lightbringer, Dreamstones, Ascended Tower of Trials).

Epic Games said in January that since its introduction in December 2018, the Epic Games Store had received over 160 million PC users.

Since the marketplace's introduction, the business has given out free titles on a weekly basis, including 103 games in 2020, worth a total of $2,407 at current US prices.

Last year, customers claimed over 749 million free titles, as reported by VGC.

'while True: learn ()'

"while True: learn ()" is a puzzle and simulation game addressing much more perplexing topics such as machine learning, neural networks, big data, and artificial intelligence.

However, above all, it's about getting to know the users' cat.

Throughout this game, players play as a programmer who discovers that their cat is excellent at coding but not so good at communicating in human language.

Now, this developer must master machine learning and use visual programming to create a cat-to-human speech recognition system.

