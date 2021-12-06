'Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker' Free Game Time: How to Get Square Enix Gift, Fix Errors

The hype for "Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker" ends up as a huge disaster. The massive influx of players created long server queues and disconnection issues throughout the platforms. Producer and director Naoki Yoshida apologized to the players via blog post. He promised compensation like seven days of free-to-play game time to make up for their shortcomings.

Many fans anticipate the latest expansion for "Final Fantasy XIV" featuring the "Endwalker." Its official release is scheduled for Tuesday, but players who pre-ordered the expansion received early access to play starting December 4. Unfortunately, the events took a turn for the worse.



How to Fix 'Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker' Disconnection Issues

According to Yoshida, their data centers overloaded when it recorded more than 17,000 players in the login queues. Many players, both old and new, had hopped back online to play "Endwalker." Understandably, the system errors created a lot of frustration.

Yoshida emphasized three main issues for the system crash. He also suggested a few workarounds that might temporarily fix the game.

Error on Login Queues

Players could be disconnected from their login queue due to the massive population and connectivity issues. The game developers are currently improving their systems, but they also suggest players to double-check on their internet's performance.

For players on PC and Wi-Fi connection, they are recommended to switch over to hard-wired internet connection. For players on PS4 or PS5, they are advised to check on the settings related to power saving.

Peak Hours of Congestion

Players can also avoid the long waiting queues if they avoid the peak hours of congestion. Based on their logical data center, player peak hours are:

North American Data Centre: 20:00 to 6:00 (GMT)

European Data Centre: 11:00 to 23:00 (GMT)

Japan Data Centre: 9:00 to 15:00 (GMT)

Logout Due to Inactivity

Be warned that the game automatically logs out players who have been inactive for 30 minutes. This applies to the login screen and the ending credits for "A Realm Reborn," "Heavensward," "Stormblood" or "Shadowbringers." Note that simply moving the cursor or mouse does not prevent the automatic logout.

To avoid the issue, developers suggest pressing a button on the controller, keyboard or mouse (depending on the device). Press the button periodically, and it should reset the inactivity timer back to 30 minutes.

Keep in mind that these are only workarounds, so it will not necessarily fix all the problems. Hopefully, the developers might repair the system before the launch date.

'Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker' Free Game Time

To compensate the frustrated gamers, Yoshida and the Square Enix team promised a few freebies. They said players will be granted seven days of free game time on the official release date of "Endwalker."

Note, however, that the compensation is only given to players who own the full version and have an active subscription. This also includes players who have just started with their 30-day free trial, so long as they are registered to the full version of the game. The free game time is also inclusive to players with multiple accounts.

Furthermore, Yoshida promised they might give an "additional free game time depending on further developments." Players are recommended to wait on more official updates, which should be released sometime this week.

