AT&T 25% Discount: How to Get Massive Deduction on Your Monthly Phone Bill

Planning to get an AT&T mobile plan? A viral TikTok video shows that several consumers could have a 25 percent discount on their monthly phone bill.

However, there is a long list of eligibility that interested subscribers should meet before getting the said discount.

AT&T Phone Bill Discount

Viral TikTok content creator and lawyer Erika Kullberg posted another helpful hack video in which AT&T subscribers will be able to have a massive discount.

In the said TikTok video, it started when Kullberg asked the AT&T customer service representative that she would like to pay less for her monthly phone bill.

However, the AT&T employee replied that there is nothing she can do with Erika's request. Since she has read the terms and conditions of her mobile plan, Kullberg responded that she is certain that she can have a 25 percent discount.

Right after stating the said discount, the AT&T employee asked whether she is a nurse, physician, teacher, military and first responder to be qualified for the 25 percent discount. Kullberg replied that she does not qualify for any of the said options.

After several guesses, Kullberg disclosed that her father is a military veteran.

For this reason, the AT&T employee asked for proof that she is a daughter of a veteran. Once a proof has been sent, the representative will apply the 25 percent discount to his father's account and everyone on it.

Through this eligibility, she will be able to save $600 per year.

As of writing, the video has accumulated more than 1 million views and approximately 150,000 reactions.

AT&T Discount Eligibility

On the discount eligibility page of AT&T, the monthly plan charge for the call, text, and data, as well as the monthly per-line phone access fee for access to such services, are included in the advertised monthly pricing.

If there is no phone line available, the first independent non-phone device will be charged at the same rate as a phone line.

The said eligible people are military and veterans, first responders, nurses and physicians, as well as teachers.

Keep in mind that teachers, as well as medical personnel, should submit an acceptable form of proof that should be in their name and contain the qualified status.

Aside from this, they should also have the following:

Unexpired employee ID

Most recent paystub

Most recent employment letters

Most recent state license or certification

Teacher Discount

With regards to the eligibility, the 25 percent discount is available to kindergarten through post-secondary teachers, professors, and instructors.

Nurse, Physician and Physician Assistant Discount

Among the said eligible medical personnel are physicians, state-licensed or certified nurses, and physician assistants.

Military Discount

Meanwhile, the military discount eligibility includes active military service personnel and qualified military or veterans.

Most importantly, spouses of active military or dead members of the military with a valid Department of Defense sponsorship card are eligible.

With regards to their proof of eligibility, it includes the following.

Valid Military ID

Current paystub

Department of Defense Form DD214 indicating an honorable discharge

Valid retired Military ID

Current AMVETS membership card (a veteran designated driver's license)

Veteran Health Insurance cards are also acceptable

Be the primary wireless account holder

Have an eligible AT&T Unlimited Starter

First Responder Discount

First responder discount eligibility includes employees and volunteers of both governmental and private sector primary first responder entities.

In addition, state, and local primary first responders are also eligible for the AT&T phone bill discount.

However, retired employees, federal agencies, and customers on certain offers may not be eligible.

