2022 Apple Watch Rumor Hints 'Rugged' Design Change: Specs, Features, More Leaks

Despite the ongoing global chip shortage, several reports have been circulating that the Cupertino-based technology company would release a 2022 Apple Watch. Surprisingly, it will have a "rugged" design option.

2022 Apple Watch Rumors: Apple Watch SE

According to renowned Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing a major makeover of its Apple Watch series for 2022, per MacRumors.

It will reportedly include an upgrade to the Apple Watch SE and a new Apple Watch with a robust design geared for sports players.

As MacRumors noted, the Apple Watch SE was first introduced in September 2020 and since then has functioned as a mid-tier alternative for buyers.

The Apple Watch SE has the same look as the Apple Watch Series 6, but it lacks powerful functionalities including an always-on display, a blood oxygen sensor and ECG capability.

With regards to its specs and features, Gurman did not specify what the new Apple Watch SE will offer, although it might include a slightly altered design and health capabilities that are more on pace with higher-end versions.

2022 Apple Watch Specs and Features: Rugged Design Feature

Other 2022 Apple Watch rumors include talks that the company is creating a whole new Apple Watch for sports athletes. Bloomberg reported that Apple was considering releasing a new Apple Watch design with an increased endurance.

In relation to this, Gurman expounded that the next Apple Watch will have a "ruggedized" design with a casing that is more resistant to damage, dents, falls and other hazards, per MacRumors.

Moreover, Apple is developing a version of the Apple Watch "with a tough case" geared for sports, hikers, and others who use the watch in more extreme situations than everyday usage, per Cnet.

The 2022 Apple Watch's ruggedized design will have the same functionality as an Apple Watch but will be more impact-resistant and protected.

Furthermore, the 2022 Apple Watch is rumored to come in three sizes instead of two, with a bigger version joining the 41 and 45mm models.

2022 Apple Watch Release Date

The 2022 Apple Watch has yet to be given a prospective release date, per Tom's Guide.

However, based on prior Apple Watch releases, its release date is expected to be introduced in September 2022. Similarly, there is still no pricing information for next year's Apple Watch. But because the company has kept the same pricing structure for several years, it is safe to assume the 2022 Apple Watch would have the same price as the Apple Watch 7.

Other Apple Watch Rumors: Specs, Possible Features

As reported previously, there are several Apple Watch features that people should be looking forward to next year. The following are some of the features that people are hoping to see in the next Apple Watch:

Crash Detection Feature

As we all know, the Apple Watch Series already has fall detection, which has proven to be useful for several individuals. In addition to this, an upgrade for the 2022 Apple Watch rumors might include the same functionality for automobile accidents.

Temperature Reader

Because detecting a body temperature has become a crucial aspect of COVID-19 detection, a built-in body temperature sensor would fit nicely with Apple Watch's health and wellness paradigm.

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Blood sugar testing directly from an Apple Watch without the use of an additional gadget would be useful whether a person is diabetic or merely wants to monitor this aspect of their health. A recent Apple patent does not specifically mention blood glucose monitoring, but it does include a "system for measuring a concentration of a substance."

However, idownloadblog claimed that as valuable as glucose monitoring might be, users may have to wait several years to use it.

