'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' First Look Teaser: Cast, Major Potter References and MORE

"Harry Potter" fans are taking a trip back to memory lane as the cast get together for one special episode. The "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" trailer teased a bunch of exciting details that fans can look forward to on the show.

It has been 20 years since the first movie of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher Stone," and 10 years since the last movie of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2." To celebrate the record-breaking film series, a special episode titled "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" will premiere on HBO Max at New Year's Day, January 1, 2022.

'Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts' Teaser

After the long wait, HBO Max finally released the first look teaser for the show, which is embedded below.



According to the video's description, the show "will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time."

Also, note that there are a lot of easter eggs hidden in the video trailer! Here are some fun facts fans might have missed.

In the second clip, the video shows a newspaper published by the "Daily Prophet." This is the wizarding newspaper in the story.

The letter invitations are a nod to Harry's acceptance letter, which is typically delivered by an owl.

The trailer also features the exact train used in the movie: Train No. 5972, The Hogwarts Express. It is parked in the iconic 9 ¾ station platform.

'Harry Potter' Cast: Special Guests for the Reunion

Fans will be happy to know that nearly all the main cast will be attending the reunion. According to Surry Live, some of the actors returning to the show are:

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)

Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)

Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange)

Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid)

Gary Oldman (Sirius Black)

Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge)

Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort)

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy)

James Phelps (Fred Weasley)

Oliver Phelps (George Weasley)

Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley)

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley)

Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas)

Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)

Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood)

Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell)

Where to Watch 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts'

Putting the easter egg clues and the cast together is definitely going to bring back memories of flying brooms, invisibility spells and the magical school of Hogwarts.

As previously mentioned, the show will reminisce over the "Harry Potter" films, so fans can look forward to behind-the-scene clips, interviews with actors, and the concept designs for the show.

The show will be limited to HBO Max, so fans have to be registered subscribers to see the show. To check on the service location, fans can visit the HBO Max official website. More details about the special episode might still be revealed in the coming weeks.

