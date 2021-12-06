Doge Dash NFT Game: Release Date, How to Earn

Doge Dash NFT game is a game token that aims to make crypto gaming more accessible to the general public.

Doge Dash is a straightforward game that's influenced by classics like Mario and Sonic.

The price of the token at present is $0.002.

Doge Dash NFT Game

As the founder of the new play-to-earn (P2E) game Doge Dash, Grammy-nominated producer and director Paul Caslin is bringing his abilities and relationships from the entertainment world to crypto.

According to director Paul Caslin, he was an investor in the crypto space for over a year now.

With that, it dawned on him that there was a gap in the market for an easy crypto game.

There was also no game in a classic 2D side-scrolling P2E game in which players could simply collect coins like that in Super Mario, and those coins, once collected, would be transferred to the players' crypto wallets.

Paul Caslin in Creating An NFT Game

Caslin has worked with celebrities such as Rihanna, Sir Paul McCartney, Eminem, and Justin Bieber, to mention a few.

He aspires to give crypto a Hollywood makeover and make it more appealing to a general audience.

Caslin stated that the aim for Doge Dash is for the crypto world to abolish the closed-off and inward-looking trajectory of the industry.

With a simple yet efficient marketing plan and a kick-ass game, he is aiming to tear down the walls and make it appealing to the 99% outside of the crypto bubble.

Caslin added that his strategy is straightforward:

Create a free-to-play (F2P) game called Doge Dash that will appeal to a broad audience on the App and Google Play stores. Utilize the F2P version to pique people's curiosity in learning more about how they may profit from the P2E crypto version. To raise brand awareness, use targeted marketing in both the crypto and real worlds. The price of the token will rise as a result of this.

Caslin is sure that this marketing strategy will result in mainstream and crypto-centric audiences adopting the product.

Doge Dash Earnings

Caslin spoke with host Darko on the Crypto Tonight show on Nov. 11 about the incredible development Doge Dash has achieved since its introduction, and how the marketing middle ground was to connect to both the crypto and real worlds.

Doge Dash has garnered over 55,000 holders, over 2.2 million game demo plays, and many YouTube and TikTok features in just six weeks after its covert launch.

A strategic listing with tier 1 cryptocurrency exchange BitMart has also been revealed, which will include AMAs, gameplay tournaments, and cross-promotion on social media over the course of a week.

With the release of the first nonfungible token on December 4 and the long-awaited game release in the middle of the month, Doge Dash has a bright future.

That's not all, though.

As reported by Cointelegraph, Caslin stated: "Doge Dash is the first in a series of games all based on the DOGEDASH native token. We plan to launch Doge Dash 3D in Q2 2022, as well as either our own metaverse or by purchasing land to create Doge World in an already established metaverse."

