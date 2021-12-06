Ameca Humanoid Robot Can Smile, Frown and Get Surprised Like a Real Human [VIDEO]

A viral YouTube video showed how a humanoid AI robot named Ameca can do several human-like facial movements and expressions.

However, its developer Engineered Arts clarified that it was created to entertain people and not take over human jobs.

Ameca Humanoid Robot

Engineered Arts, which is a UK-based developer and builder of humanoid AI robots, released the video on YouTube showcasing one of their most realistic models, per The Verge.

Ameca, the robot, can be seen producing a sequence of astonishingly human-like facial movements.

In the said YouTube video, Ameca appeared to have just waken up as its expression showed a mix of surprise and displeasure when it opened its eyes. When Ameca glanced at its hands and arms, though, the humanoid AI robot opened its mouth and raised its eyebrows in surprise.

After expressing the robot's surprise, it then smiled and offered a welcome hand to the audience at the end of the video.

As of time of writing, the YouTube video has garnered more than 1 million views and about 3,000 comments.

YouTube user kayskreed stated that the humanoid AI robot's movement was sequenced.

"It comes across as pretty natural-looking, probably the most human-like expressions I've seen in a robot to date. I also found the hands to be quite impressive as well. Gone is the stereotype of the expressionless robot," the comment furthered.

Another comment stated that "They've mastered the subtleties of eye movements and gentle expressions!"

Additionally, YouTube user Sentdex, who is known for its robotics content, also expressed his astonishment at the said robot.

Despite several positive feedbacks, others find Ameca as a strange humanoid robot that will take over several human jobs soon.

On the other hand, Engineered Arts claimed that the bot can't walk yet, but that it plans to do so in the future, per The Verge.

Moreover, Engineered Arts stated that Ameca does not use AI. Instead, it handles the ultra-realistic bodies, leaving AI capabilities to developers.

With regards to its description, the developer identified the robot as the world's most advanced human-shaped robot representing the forefront of human-robotics technology.

"Designed specifically as a platform for development into future robotics technologies, Ameca is the perfect humanoid robot platform for human-robot interaction. We focus on bringing you innovative technologies, which are reliable, modular, upgradeable, and easy to develop upon," the description furthered.

Will Ameca Take Over Human Jobs Soon?

Since Engineered Arts concentrates on building humanoid robots for entertainment, Ameca will likely be the center of attention at venues and gatherings, per The Verge.

This only meansit does not intend to accomplish a certain function or take over all of mankind.

However, given the fact that it will entertain several people on venues as well as gatherings, the said humanoid AI Robot will still affect the entertainment industry.

Other Humanoid Robots

Engineered Arts has four robots. Aside from Ameca, the company has created Mesmer, RoboThespian and Quinn.

Mesmer was created as a powerful, elegant and cost-effective realistic humanoid AI robot. Mesmer will never fail to dazzle passersby, whether advertising a company, IP, or the life of a real person.

It is meant to be flexible, allowing people to replace the head with a single click and no tools.

Meanwhile, RoboThespian is named the "Robot Actor." It can produce waves of excitement anywhere users position them with a range of expressive gestures, speech and songs.

On the other hand, Quinn's tough build and unique technology mean it can handle business clients' demands from any front desk, point of information, ticket office, check-in desk or lobby.

