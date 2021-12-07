iPhone Scam: Expert Reveals 3 Tips to Prevent Cyberattacks This Christmas

The holiday season is coming, so Apple users should bolster their smartphone security to avoid cyberattacks like scammers, snoopers and hackers. Experts gave three helpful tips for iPhone scam prevention.

This 2021 recorded more than 300 million cyberattacks on online platforms. The number might be linked to the fact that many users adopted the digital lifestyle because of the pandemic. Unfortunately, cybercriminals are also taking advantage of its vulnerability.

With the Christmas season just around the corner, Americans are getting ready for online sales and digital purchases. On the flip side, malicious actors also prepare for hacking into vulnerable smartphone devices.

3 Important Tips for iPhone Scam Prevention

Cyber experts told The Sun that consumers should be vigilant at this time of the year. Fortunately, Apple devices have a built-in security system which users can rely on. Manually check these settings and enable them immediately.

3. iPhone Passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID

Biometrics security is one of the most reliable technologies up to date, so Apple users will be happy to know that they have two biometric options to choose from.

First is the Face ID, which scans a person's facial structure. This has a bonus feature that automatically locks and unlocks the Apple device whenever it recognizes the owner's face.

Users who do not like having their face scanned can opt for the Touch ID function instead. This scans, records and locks the phone using the owner's fingerprint.

Lastly, users have to set up a passcode together with the biometrics. This serves as a failsafe security measure in the unfortunate circumstance that an iPhone's scanners stop working.

2. Update to the Latest iOS

Apple users should make it a habit to update their iPhones to the latest iOS version released. This is because software developers "patch" up the security vulnerabilities they discover during each update.

Keep in mind that scammers constantly improve their hacking attempts and strategies. They are continually coming up with creative ways to steal their victim's personal information and money. This is why device security also updates regularly, which adds countermeasures against these malicious attacks.

1. Hide Movements Using VPN

When using public WiFi, malicious actors might be spying on an iPhone user's internet activity. Sometimes, they take advantage of the public line to plant viruses and malware on an exposed device.

To counter this type of attack, Apple users should subscribe to virtual private network or VPN services. VPN works to extend a private network over to the public line, ensuring the user's privacy and security. There are a few free VPNs available on the internet, but be warned that the paid versions are faster and more secure.

iPhone Scam: Apple Countermeasures Against Cyberattacks

Apple admittedly has one of the best mobile security systems up to date. It offers multiple security features that can secure an offline and online device. However, users need to be responsible enough to activate these features manually.

Apple users should explore the previously mentioned tips on their smartphone's Settings.



