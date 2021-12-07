Verizon Privacy Settings: How to Stop It From Collecting Your Location, Browsing History, Other Data

A feature that collects subscribers' location, browsing history and other data is hidden under the Verizon privacy settings option.

Fortunately for the data and privacy-conscious users, there is a simple way to stop the company from accumulating any data

Verizon Privacy Settings

Input Mag reported that Verizon may be gathering data on users' surfing activity, location, applications and contacts to "understand their customers' interests."

The name of the feature is the Verizon Custom Experience, in which the mobile carrier automatically enroll their subscribers.

Surprisingly, its is hidden under the privacy settings on the "My Verizon" app.

To further emphasize, the program has two additional settings in the application, Custom Experience and Custom Experience Plus, per The Verge.

The Custom Experience option appears to be a narrowed edition of the Custom Experience Plus variant.

Stated directly on the app, it helps Verizon in personalizing its communication with its subscribers in order to provide more relevant product and service recommendations. In relation to this, Verizon is using the data gathered from the websites that their customers visited as well as the apps they have installed on their mobile devices.

Custom Experience Plus, on the other hand, seems to have the same proclaimed goal: to assist Verizon to provide their consumers with a more "custom" experience.

Aside from collecting numerous data of the visited websites as well as the apps that users installed, Verizon Customer Experience Plus also collects device location and phone numbers that users called or have called them.

Additionally, it includes customer proprietary network information or CPNI, which records the periods and length of time of the calls made. Since Verizon is their chosen wireless network provider, the company can also track users' location even though they have turned off their location tracking of their device.

The Verge furthered that Verizon aims to use customer information to present subscribers with a music-related offer, for instance, or give them a music-related choice in its Verizon Up reward program if it recognizes that users enjoy music.

However, customers, who signed up for those Up Rewards or other programs with implications hidden in the small print may have unintentionally agreed to the Customer Experience Plus monitoring.

In relation to this, Andrew Paul noted on Input Mag that he discovered the Verizon Custom Experience program after accidentally opened a Verizon marketing email that described the said program.

How to Stop Verizon From Collecting Data?

Despite the benefit it brings, some people find this inappropriate since it requires collecting some personal data.

Luckily, there are simple ways to toggle off the said program hidden under the Verizon Privacy Settings.

Head to the "My Verizon" app then tap the gear symbol located on the top-right corner of the screen. From there, locate the "Preferences" tab then scroll down and choose "Manage Privacy Settings." In the said Manage Privacy Settings tab, toggle off the "Custom Experience" and "Custom Experience Plus" options.

Aside from toggling off the said program, Verizon subscribers could also erase the information that the company has collected.

To do so, tap the "Customer Experience Settings" option then choose "Reset."

