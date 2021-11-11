PS5 Restock Tracker: How to Buy PlayStation 5 on Verizon Website

Fans searching for the PlayStation 5 have a new retailer to bookmark now. The wireless carrier Verizon announced PS5 restocks on their website and physical stores. Note, however, that they have "very limited quantity."

Nearly a year after it got released, several fans are still struggling to buy the Sony PS5 console. Restocks have happened consistently, but market demand seriously overwhelms the supplies.

Some fans are already worried about their Christmas gifts.

Finally gave in and decided to get the boys a PlayStation 5 for Christmas. Now I can't find one. #myluck #figures - Liz Weller-Henle (@LizWellerHenle) October 24, 2021

Others are depressed about the holiday exclusive offers.

I love it when retailers send me emails telling me the latest PS5 games and accessories they have for sale... when I don't own a @PlayStation 5 and can't find one to buy at retail anywhere. Thanks. Thanks so much. #PS5 - Mr. MegaManFan #BlackLivesMatter (@MrMegaManFan) October 14, 2021

Up to date, major retailers would say that the product is out of stock. However, a new supplier is joining the market. Midday Wednesday, Verizon spokesman Chris Serico announced the PS5 sales in the company.

PS5 Restock Tracker: Verizon PS5 Sales

Serico spoke with Cnet, saying, "the company will be selling a very limited quantity of PS5 consoles in a handful of pilot stores."

Sales are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Verizon listings will include both variants for PS5, which are the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition ($400) and PlayStation 5 Disc Model ($500).

Aside from the gaming consoles, Verizon will also sell PS5 accessories like Pulse 3D headset, DualSense controller, and PS5 media remote. These products will all sell at retail price.

How to Buy PlayStation 5 on Verizon

Verizon will offer PS5 sales on both its online website and its pilot stores. However, depending on your mode of purchase, there are a few reminders that interested customers should be aware of.

Verizon Pilot Stores: PS5 Sales

Serico mentioned PS5 sales in Verizon stores, but he didn't elaborate which locations will offer the PlayStation. Unfortunately, there is no way to determine the selected stores either.

Interested buyers have to physically visit Verizon shops to check on the PS5 restock availability. Fortunately, buyers do not need to be Verizon customers to shop in the physical stores. Anybody who visits the store can purchase the console as long as it remains available.

Verizon Online Stores: PS5 Stocks

Unlike the physical stores, interested buys who will shop on Verizon's online website need to own an active service running. Users who do not have an account in Verizon cannot log in on the store page. However, also be warned that all PS5 gaming consoles have already sold out at the time of writing. There is currently no information regarding its next restock update.

Still, Tom's Guide reminded not to lose hope. They pointed out that fans have a better chance of buying PS5 in Verizon since not everyone will own a wireless account. As previously mentioned, this is also another retailer to look forward to for resupplies.

For now, fans should just bookmark the Verizon page and visit the physical stores. Some might be lucky enough to purchase the console during restock.



