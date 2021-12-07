Motorola Moto Edge X30 Powerful Specs, Features: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset, 1 Billion Colors, and MORE

The Motorola Moto Edge X30 will be released this year.

Qualcomm has made its upcoming chipset official. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is Qualcomm's first 4nm smartphone processor, and Motorola has revealed that the Motorola Moto Edge X30 will be the company's first flagship to use it.

Qualcomm has introduced its next-generation processor for premium Android handsets, which boasts a number of enhancements.

It is, in some ways, a complete departure from prior designs, as it uses the new ARMv9 instruction set and a new naming structure.

Meet the Snapdragon 8 Gen1, the new naming method, uses a digit for the class 8 being the flagship.

It's Qualcomm's first 4nm chipset, as well as the first to adopt this revolutionary CPU architecture.

The CPU's three cluster design is retained, although the cores are now based on ARMv9 designs. This indicates that the primary processor will be a Cortex-X2 with a clock speed of 3.0GHz.

Three performance cores based on the Cortex-A710, which will run at 2.5GHz, and four efficiency cores based on the A510, which will run at 1.8GHz, will support it.

Therefore, the new CPU will be 20% faster than the Snapdragon 888's while also cutting battery consumption by up to 30%, as per GSM Arena.

Motorola Moto Edge X30

The Motorola Moto Edge X30 release date will be on December 9 and will be launched at an event in China at 7:30 p.m. local time.

However, the teaser does not reveal any other information regarding the forthcoming Moto Edge gadget.

Furthermore, the Motorola Moto Edge X30 (XT2201-2) is expected to enable 68.2W charging for its 5,000 mAh battery, according to 3C certification.

Another rumor claims that the phone would have a flat 6.67-inch 144Hz AMOLED screen with HDR10+ capability.

In addition, there's also talk of a 60MP selfie camera with a punch hole.

A 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor might be used in the triple camera system illustrated.

Lenovo's General Manager touted the phone just a few days ago, saying they had it in hand and stirring up fans.

Both a Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultra and a Motorola Moto Edge X30 have been rumored, however, it hasn't been clarified if both are the same gadget.

It's also possible that Motorola will release two models using Qualcomm's latest chipset.

Motorola Moto Edge X30 Specs

The Moto Edge X30's specifications haven't been officially confirmed yet, but a company representative has posted a live image of the Moto Edge X30, which shows off the smartphone's tiny bezels surrounding its centered punch-hole display.

Furthermore, Motorola's official Weibo account shared a brief video clip exposing the Moto Edge X30's screen specifications, which include a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1 billion colors.

As speculated by previous rumors, it will be 6.67" diagonally and have FullHD+ resolution.

However, the Moto Edge X30's back hasn't been seen, but leaked renders show a triple camera system on the back panel with 50MP primary (with OIS), 50MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth units, as well as a 60MP camera inside the punch hole capable of recording 4K videos for selfies and video calls.

