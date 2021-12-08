'Halo' TV Series Teaser, Release Date, Where to Watch: Spartans Ready for Action!

A new teaser for the "Halo" TV series has been revealed prior to the release of its official trailer, which will be on December 9 at The Game Awards.

'Halo' TV Series

According to Video Games Chronicle, the first preview for the series appeared last month during Xbox's 20th-anniversary celebration webcast.

For background details of the previous "Halo" TV series teaser, The Verge stated that the it only showed few close-up glimpses of Master Chief's Mjolnir armor before a voice that bears some resemblance to Cortana stated the words "Hello, Master Chief."

Since the previous teaser featured an unclothed Master Chief donning his Mjolnir Mark VI armor, the current trailer seems to provide an exciting scene that viewers should watch out for.

In the video posted on Twitter, the recent 15-seconder "Halo" TV series teaser showed a troop of Spartans preparing for battle in a military hangar.

As of writing, the teaser video has about 440,000 views and 21,000 likes.

Several "Halo" fans have shared their reactions and opinions to the said teaser.

Moreover, Kiki Wolfkill, studio head of "Halo" transmedia at 343 Industries, informed IGN that the biggest challenge that the team had with the project was transferring the famous Xbox character into real-life after 20 years of its video game appearances.

"What we're asking people to do with the show is to sort of sit back and say we're going to present a side of Chief that you just don't get to play in the game," Wolfkill furthered.

Since it will be a TV series adaptation, the studio head clarified that their team aims to do something unique for "Halo." Additionally, they want people to be able to experience it differently.

Read Also: Google Finds Malware That Steals Data, Mines Cryptocurrencies in Over 1 Million Windows PCs: Is There a Way to Stop Glupteba?

'Halo' TV Series Characters

For those who are not familiar with Master Chief, Video Games Chronicle stated that he is the "Earth's most developed warrior in the 26th century and the only hope of redemption for a civilization pushed to the brink of destruction by the Covenant."

Covenant is an unstoppable alliance of alien worlds committed to the destruction of humanity.

Furthermore, Collider added that Jen Taylor will be playing the role of Cortana, and Natascha McElhone reprises her role as Spartan Program architect Dr. Halsey.

The program is expected to have similarities to the history of the game, but with an emphasis on Master Chief and the UNSC's combat against the alien Covenant.

The adaptation will also include some new characters in the shape of fellow Spartans Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac and Kate Kennedy.

'Halo' TV Series Release Date

The "Halo" TV series release date is expected to be in the first quarter of 2022. It will be exclusively available on the streaming platform Paramount Plus.

In terms of the number of episodes, PC Gamer stated that the first order from Showtime consisted of 10 hour-long episodes, which is the standard season length for big-budget prestige TV shows these days.

However, the said order was then reduced to nine episodes.

Related Article: Xbox Series X 'Halo' Edition: Where to Pre-Order After It Sold Out Fast