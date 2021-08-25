Xbox Series X 'Halo' Edition: Where to Pre-Order After It Sold Out Fast

The "Halo" video game franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary with an exciting reveal of the new Xbox Series X-Halo Infinite Limited Edition bundle. This is a Halo-themed gaming console that is currently available for pre-order. Microsoft Store and Target both sold out their stocks, but Best Buy listed theirs as coming soon.

On Gamescom Opening Night Live, 343 Games confirmed that "Halo Infinite" would be released by December 8. Prior to that, the company will also be celebrating its 20 years in the gaming industry since it first started in November 2001. To commemorate the date, they are releasing a Halo-themed limited-edition Xbox Series X console with a matching controller for pre-order.

The Xbox Series X-Halo Infinite Limited Edition bundle will be available starting on November 15. However selected retailers, together with the Microsoft Store, have started accepting limited pre-orders for the gaming console.

Xbox Series X-Halo Infinite Limited Edition Console With Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller

The limited-edition Xbox Series X bundle features an absolutely stunning design inspired by the "Halo Infinite." Here is the video teaser released for the gaming console.



The Xbox Series X surface is imprinted with stars similar to the surface of Zeta Halo. It also has a Cortana blue vent and iridium gold accent. The dark metallic paneling completes the whole design.

The complete bundle comes with a matching controller, featuring a black, grey, and gold design. However, another limited-edition controller was also announced for pre-order. This is the "Halo Infinite" limited-edition Elite Series 2 controller with a Master Chief-themed design. This controller has a green body painting with an orange-gold D-pad.

Xbox Series X 'Halo' Edition: Where to Buy

Right after the announcement, retailers got busy with the flood of pre-orders. According to Cnet, all stocks from Microsoft Store and Target immediately sold out. However, Best Buy also listed this gaming console as "Coming Soon" on its online shop.

Best Buy: Bundle is listed and preorders should go live very soon

Target: Preorders went live on Wednesday afternoon and sold out

Walmart: Preorders went live at 5:50 p.m. PT

Xbox: Preorders went live and sold out. Restocks are expected to happen at any time.

How to Pre-Order Xbox Series X 'Halo' Limited Edition

To pre-order, interested buyers should visit the retailers listed above. They must wait for stocks to go available and purchase the Xbox Series X-Halo Infinite Limited Edition bundle for $549.99. Unfortunately, the date of delivery is not stated.

Notably, this limited edition Xbox Series X gaming console will be released a few weeks earlier than the "Halo Infinite" game, scheduled for December. "Halo" gamers and enthusiasts should also take this opportunity to pre-order the game together with the gaming console.

Bookmark the online trackers linked above and visit them regularly for an opportunity to buy the limited edition Xbox Series X when stocks go live.

