GTA Online Update: Franklin Clinton Feature in GTA, Plus New, Unreleased Dr. Dre Music

On December 15, Rockstar Games will release new story content for GTA Online featuring Franklin Clinton, one of the game's main protagonists.

Instead of releasing discrete single-player expansions, the Rockstar Games will weave new story-focused missions into the game's enormous online mode.

Rockstar Games GTA Online Update

As reported by The Verge, The Contract will be released on December 15 for GTA Online and will include an eclectic new radio station with some very special guest hosts.

The first-of-their-kind updates to existing radio stations includes a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and other artists.

Plus additional opportunities for agency work including choice hits for players willing to get their hands dirty, as well as new weapons, and vehicles.

Although what appears to be a more low-key approach, Rockstar appears to be going all out with this one, with Dr. Dre's persona and fresh, unreleased music from the iconic rapper.

The tale picks up in the years regarding the events of Grand Theft Auto V, and Franklin's voice actor, Shawn Fonteno, has returned to reprise the role.

In addition to new missions, the content update will include a large amount of new music.

According to Rockstar Games, the new radio station would feature "massive first-of-their-kind enhancements to existing radio stations, including a ton of new and unreleased special music from Dr. Dre and a big line-up of performers."

New side objectives, weaponry, and vehicles will also be available.

Read Also: NFT Art by Pak Nears $100 Million in Massive Sale: 259,000 'Shares' Sold, Full Details of 'The Merge'

GTA Online Story Featuring Franklin Clinton and Friends

Franklin Clinton, a known Los Santos hustler, has been making moves of his own in the years since he and his associates toppled the Union Depository.

The GTA story of Franklin Clinton and Friends will revolve around the creation of a new celebrity solutions agency catering to Vinewood's upper crust with high-society issues.

Franklin requires two things: a dependable partner and a high-profile, big-ticket client.

With that, players can be the partner who helps Franklin take the business to the next level by connecting with the players' longstanding LS contact and newly aspiring cannabis entrepreneur Lamar Davis.

Dr. Dre's GTA Music

Players will be working with Franklin himself, Chop the Dog, and a hacker named Imani to retrieve the tracks from Franklin's former neighborhood, Los Santos parties, and FIB offices, according to the developer.

Given that Anderson is in the film, it appears that we'll encounter other great artists as well, as evidenced by the trailer above.

Paak makes a guest appearance, while a cameo from Snoop Dogg on the soundtrack could hint at another surprise.

In late October, Snoop Dogg said that Dr. Dre was working on music for Grand Theft Auto. Many assumed this meant it would be in Grand Theft Auto 6 at a later date, which Rockstar Games has yet to confirm.

However, players will be able to listen to Dr. Dre's latest tunes far sooner than they might have thought.

This new material will be available to all GTA Online players as a free update.

Related Article: 'Destiny 2' Gjallarhorn Return: How to Get Legendary Exotic Weapons