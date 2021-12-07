‘Destiny 2’ Gjallarhorn Return: How to Get Legendary Exotic Weapons

Gjallarhorn, Destiny 2's most infamous weapon, has returned as part of Bungie's 30th Anniversary bundle, so here's how to get it, as well as the ornaments and catalysts.

Since its release, Destiny 2 has been steadily integrating weapons and gear from the previous game, and gamers have already seen Vex Mythoclast, Bad Juju, and a slew of other characters make the move.

Gjallarhorn, which became a fixture of any Guardian's raid loadout in the first game, thanks to its deadly Wolfpack Rounds perk, which delivers massive damage to bosses, has been missing from Destiny 2.

The rifle had virtually become a requirement for newcomers to Vault of Glass, but the Bungie 30th Anniversary DLC has finally reintroduced it.

Here's how to get your hands on it.

How to get Destiny 2 Exotic Weapons

As reported by Dexerto, to unlock the Gjallarhorn quest, players must first purchase either the Witch Queen Deluxe Edition and 30th Anniversary Pack combination, or the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack on its own.

Gjallarhorn will pass on its Wolfpack rounds to other players in Fireteam if they're using rocket launchers, which is a neat feature this time around.

When loading into the game, players must chat with Shaw Han in the Cosmodrome to obtain Gjallarhorn. He'll then give you the task "And Out Fly the Wolves," before sending players to the Grasp of Avarice dungeon to, ostensibly, collect the bounty.

Gjallarhorn catalyst in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 enthusiasts are still trying to figure out how to get the catalyst that will make Gjallarhorn even more potent.

According to an older version of Bungie's 30th Anniversary webpage, it could be a drop from the Grasp of Avarice.

To unlock the classic Exotic Rocket Launcher, players should complete the quest and from then on, will be able to utilize the new Dungeon.

Finally, charge the catalyst and confront the force which has made this legendary weapon survive.

Furthermore, not only is Gjally returning, but it also gets a new ornament in Destiny 2.

This ornament appears as it belongs in Halo, as it's fashioned after the SPANKR rocket launcher from the franchise and it's called the GJNKR.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has seen a lot of ups and downs in the years since its release, but one thing that hasn't altered is that it continues to attract new players.

There's always something fresh to see in Destiny 2, whether players are new to the game or returning after a break, thanks to continual reworkings of current content and frequent expansions.

According to The Verge, Bungie has been making even bolder moves than ever after separating with Activision, shaking up what else has created Destiny 2 so successful over the years.

The game wants to ratchet up even more with a new expansion dubbed Beyond Light.

Everything players will need to master the world is right here.

There's a lot going on in the world of Destiny 2 right now. Bungie is marking its 30th anniversary in Destiny 2 with a massive content update that features Halo-style weapons.

A trailer for Destiny 2's upcoming Bungie 30th Anniversary expansion reveals a Magnum-like sidearm in the looter shooter, as well as a Battle Weapon-like pulse rifle.

