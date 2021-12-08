Ubisoft NFT Game Plan for 'Ghost Reckon' Gets Major Backlash; 22,000 and More Hit Dislike!

Ubisoft's NFT game announcement on YouTube was not well-received. For this reason, the game company delisted the video on the said platform.

Ubisoft NFT Game

The official Ubisoft North America YouTube account released an announcement video for its Ubisoft Quartz platform.

As of writing, the YouTube video has over 150,000 views.

Despite this massive announcement, Video Games Chronicle stated that a huge number of people have disliked the said video--about 95 percent. With regards to its reception, only five percent of engagements are positive. More than 22,000 people has disliked the video.

"Ghost Recon" fans did not just dislike the said video, but they also expressed their thoughts and opinions in the comment section.

YouTube user OperatorDrewski, who currently has more than 1 million followers on the streaming platform, stated that this move is a sign that the video game company is exploiting the "Ghost Recon" franchise for every cent while putting minimal effort into the actual game.

"Not playing a GR game in the future if there's this level of degeneracy in the team. You took a solid franchise and absolutely made it a laughing stock," OperatorDrewski furthered.

Moreover, another user RetroJacket commented that Ubisoft is giving players something that people did not ask for.

Since the streaming giant removed the dislike count views for the public, another "Ghost Recon" fan commented that Ubisoft is lucky that people can no longer see the dislike numbers.

Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are cryptographic features on the blockchain which comprise unique identification codes and metadata that differentiate them from one another. Unlike cryptocurrencies, they cannot be purchased or traded at their original cost.

This is contrary to fungible tokens like Bitcoin, which can be used as a form of payment.

For this reason, Ubisoft appears to incorporate NFTs into its newly introduced platform called Ubisoft Quartz, as NFTs are getting popular. In the said platform, players will be able to acquire several in-game collectibles which are called Digits.

Ubisoft NFT Games Uses Digits

To give background information, the company announced in their press release that Ubisoft Digits will be available in "Ghost Recon Breakpoint" on Windows as in-game items like cars and weaponry starting later this week.

Digits is categorized into three components such as uniqueness, playability and control.

Moreover, it will be available in limited "Editions," each of which will contain a specific quantity of cosmetic things.

"Digits are a new way to experience cosmetic items, combining the fun of playing with AAA quality assets and the thrill of owning NFTs that represent unique, collectible pieces of Ubisoft game worlds," the press release furthered.

Given that the company stated that it is considered unique, each Digit has a certain serial number. Since the Ubisoft NFT game Digits has certification of ownership, players will be able to sell the Digits on third-party marketplaces and outside of the Ubisoft environment.

Furthermore, the vice president of Ubisoft's Strategic Innovation Lab Nicolas Pouard explained in the press statement that it enables them to understand how blockchain's decentralized system may turn gamers into stakeholders.

"This in a way that is also sustainable for our industry, placing back into their hands the value they generate through the time they spend, the items they buy, or the content they create online," Pouard furthered.

Ubisoft Quartz is deemed as the first step in Ubisoft's ambitious plan to create a real metaverse.

Additionally, the company clarified that this huge plan won't happen unless the early-stage restrictions of blockchain for gaming, such as scalability and energy consumption, are overcome.

Ubisoft Delists Announcement Video

Since the video announcement has garnered a lot of dislike votes, it was delisted by Ubisoft despite the benefit that it could bring, per another Video Games Chronicle article.

As stated on YouTube's help page, unlisted videos will not show up in the videos tab on the channel's website. In addition, an unlisted video's URL can be shared, and it can only be viewed by anyone who has the link.

Even though it has negative video feedbacks, it is worth noting that Ubisoft Quartz will be available in beta beginning December 9 at 6 p.m. UTC, 10 a.m. PT, and 1 p.m. ET.

Ubisoft NFT will begin with three free Digits releases on December 9, 12, and 15, which will be available on Ubisoft Quartz and playable in "Ghost Recon Breakpoint," with more drops scheduled for early 2022.

