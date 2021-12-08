Ubisoft NFT for Sale: Complete Details About 'Digits,' How to Get NFTs in 'Ghost Recon'

Ubisoft is stepping into the world of the non-fungible tokens (NFT) for the first time. In addition, the game "Ghost Recon" will be the first one to have NFTs.

The business introduced a new platform called Ubisoft Quartz on Tuesday, where it would sell NFTs called Digits, per The Verge.

In Ubisoft's press release, the Ubisoft Digits will be accessible as in-game products like vehicles, guns and equipment in "Ghost Recon Breakpoint" on Windows beginning later this week.

NFTs are cryptographic properties on the blockchain that include unique identification codes and metadata that separate them from one another. It cannot be bought or swapped at equivalency, unlike cryptocurrencies.

This contrasts with fungible tokens, such as cryptocurrencies, which may be used as a medium of payments.

Since NFTs are becoming more popular nowadays, it appears that Ubisoft is attempting to adapt it through Digits.

To further emphasize what Ubisoft Digits are, the company categorized it into three characteristics.

The said characteristics are uniqueness, playability, and control.

Uniqueness

Each Digit is a one-of-a-kind collectible that has its own serial number. The serial numbers can be seen by other players in-game, as well as keeping track of their current and former owners for years to come.

This only means that players will be able to become a part of the game's history.

Playability

Ubisoft Digits are high-quality in-game collectibles that have a functional use. Digits are playable cosmetic accessories that allow gamers to customize their gameplay and execute objectives with style.

Control

Each Digit is accompanied by a proof of ownership that is kept on the blockchain, which is a decentralized, community-driven technology that gives players greater power than ever before.

Through Digits, items are no longer constrained to a player's game inventory since they can be sold on third-party sites outside of the Ubisoft ecosystem.

Moreover, the vice president of Ubisoft's Strategic Innovation Lab Nicolas Pouard stated in the press release that it allows them to understand how blockchain's decentralized approach could make players stakeholders.

"This in a way that is also sustainable for our industry, placing back into their hands the value they generate through the time they spend, the items they buy, or the content they create online," Pouard furthered.

How to Get 'Ghost Recon' NFT?

Ubisoft will be dropping three free Digits on December 9, 12, and 15.

For those who are curious to know about how they can acquire the "Ghost Recon" NFT on the stated dates, Ubisoft has released some eligibility criteria that players should meet in order to use Digits to its full extent.

Players must play Tom Clancy's "Ghost Recon: Breakpoint" through Ubisoft Connect for Windows PC.

Players should have reached at least XP Level 5 in the game.

Lastly, they should also be 18 years old.

Digits may be claimed and can be used in "Ghost Recon Breakpoint" via the Ubisoft Quartz platform. In addition to this, Ubisoft Quartz beta will be available in the United States, Canada, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Australia and Brazil in Ubisoft Quartz starting December 9 at 6 p.m. UTC.



