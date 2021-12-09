PS5 Restock for US, UK: Release Date, Where to Buy Before Christmas

An urgent alert is being issued to gamers because new PS5 restocks are scheduled to drop this Thursday for both the U.S. and U.K. GameStop teased a few gaming consoles available for Pro Reward Card members. Leakers also tweeted that GAME should have on-hand stocks for PS5, PS5 Digital Edition and bundles.

The Christmas season is coming, so both retailers and consumers are getting ready for holiday sales. However, given its performance over these last couple of months, the PS5 gaming console is still expected to be one of the hardest products to buy.

Chances are, supplies will dwindle the closer the festive season gets. So consumers who want a PS5 as a holiday gift should definitely take advantage of this incoming sale. There might be no second chances!

GameStop Update: PS5 Restock

According to Tom's Guide, GameStop posted a not-so-cryptic tweet announcement for their incoming PS5 sales. The retailer said, "you know what else is cool? *Early Access* passes. Kind of like the ones PowerUp Rewards Pros get to online console and graphics cards drops."

Backstage passes are pretty cool.



You know what else is cool? *Early Access* passes. Kind of like the ones PowerUp Rewards Pros get to online console and graphics cards drops.



Sign-up for Pro or upgrade now: https://t.co/ky8KNwQtnh pic.twitter.com/4cHihSkZVg — GameStop (@GameStop) December 8, 2021

The post is not a guarantee, and the retailer did not elaborate on the timeframe. However, Tom's Guide experts predict this announcement is "practically as good as it gets."

It is worth noting that GameStop tweeted similar posts like that in the past. Each post was traditionally followed up by a restock on the following day. This GameStop pattern is pretty well established among fans, which further supports the idea of an incoming restock.

The PS5 is predicted to drop on Thursday at 11 AM ET. Note, however, that sales will be exclusive to PowerUp Reward Pro members. To clarify, subscription members will have early access to buy the available PS5 stocks ahead of public drop. If any gaming console remains, which is highly unlikely, it will be listed for public sale on the online shop.

Overall, only PowerUp Reward Pro members can benefit from the incoming sales. For interested consumers, it might be in your best interest to apply for the account now. The membership starts at $14.99 per year. This service notably includes exciting freebies like:

Game Informer subscription: $5 reward coupons per month

10 percent extra trade credit on games/accessories

$5 welcome certificate

Sony PS5 Restock on GAME

Another restock reportedly happening this week is on the U.K. retailer GAME. According to Express, the stocks might sell between December 9 and 10, 9-11 AM GMT. Gaming consoles will be delivered on December 17.

📰 Possible PlayStation 5 Restock This Week By GAME



🛍️ GAME

🗓️ 9th or 10th December

⏰ 9-11:30am GMT

🚚 To be dispatched by 17/12.



PS5: https://t.co/byCXQDzJfs

PS5 Digital: https://t.co/Q65jojIO8l

Bundles: https://t.co/WzWijzkPq8#PS5 #ad pic.twitter.com/sbS1D3pRf4 — PS5 Stock UK (@PS5StockAlertUK) December 8, 2021

The restock announcement comes from Twitter leaker PS5 Stock UK, who has a track record for accurate leaks. Hopefully, the data miner would also be right this time.

Other retailers might also have a few restocks scheduled for the coming weeks. Interested consumers are recommended to watch out for Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, Sony, and Walmart restocks, which could drop at any day.



