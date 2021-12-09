Bill Gates Stocks Secrets: 5 Investments Generating Massive Income for Gates Foundation

Are you curious to know how Bill Gates generates funds for his foundation? A study shared several stocks secret of Gates to maintain his fortune while helping the economy as well.

Bill Gates Stocks

For those who are not familiar with Gates, he is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist and the founder of Microsoft Corporation, a worldwide technology giant.

Gates also established a foundation with his former wife Melinda. The Gates Foundation was established in 2000 after two prior charity organizations merged.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is run by Michael Larson, donates billions of dollars each year to address important concerns in the world including poverty and illness, per Yahoo Finance.

In order to finance their charitable efforts, the foundation invests extensively in industrial goods and finance, accounting for 30.6 percent and 50.8 percent of the portfolio, respectively as of Q2 2021.

In addition to this, dividend stocks make up a significant part of Gates' investment portfolio.

For those who do not know what dividend stocks are, Investopedia stated that a stock dividend is a dividend that is paid to shareholders in the form of shares instead of cash.

Dividend stocks are a good method to diversify a portfolio that may be excessively focused on growth, per Yahoo Finance. Companies earn revenue in good times, poor times, and, most importantly today, during periods of severe inflation.

Since The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has a large dividend stock portfolio, the foundation's holding generates its own income used to fund so many projects.

Aside from the fact that it produces a positive outcome for Gates' stocks, it also helps solve the inflation as well.

Bill Gates Investment Portfolio

5. Waste Management (NYSE: WM)

It is a North American waste management and environmental services firm. The services offered by this organization include garbage collection, recycling, and trash collection.

Waste Management maintains its position as one of the largest companies in the industry. The stock has more than doubled in value over the last five years and is up roughly 42 percent year to date. This year's sales are expected to increase by 15 percent.

Waste Management's dividend has climbed for 18 years in a row.

In terms of Bill Gates' stocks owned, Insider Monkey stated its stake value is $2,610,764,000.

4. Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT)

It is a retail and wholesale corporation based in the United States. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and cash & carry are among the company's segments.

The Gates Foundation owns more than 7.6 million shares of Walmart Inc., which is worth more than $1.07 billion as of Q2 2021.

3. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS)

It is a shipping and supply chain management firm based in the United States.

The Gates Foundation owns 2.8 million shares of United Parcel Service, Inc., which is worth $582.6 million, as of Q2 2021.

2. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT)

It is a construction and mining equipment manufacturer based in the United States. The firm also creates energy-related engines, industrial gas turbines, and locomotives.

The Gates Foundation owns roughly 10 million shares at Caterpillar Inc., which is valued at $2.2 billion as of Q2 2021.

1. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI)

It is a real estate investment trust based in the United States that invests in shared communications infrastructure.

The Gates Foundation has about 5 million Crown Castle International Corp. stocks worth $992.4 million as of Q2 2021.

