Christmas Apps 2021: 5 Fun Apps You Should Try Now for the Holidays

As the Christmas season approaches, there several fun apps to try to in order to hype up family gatherings.

5 Fun Christmas Apps 2021

The Christmas season is an incredible chance to add a little enchantment into our lives. However, several people may also choose to stay at home or be alone, especially during this time of pandemic as the new variant Omicron evolves.

Whether you choose to be alone or spend the Christmas season with your relatives, there are numerous fun apps that you should try now for the holidays.

5. Naughty or Nice Games - iOS

Several applications parody the "nice or naughty" game format, but this is the most popular one for iOS, per Digital Trends.

It is mostly aimed at parents who want to have some fun with their children while also using Santa's influence to bribe them into behaving.

For those curious to know how it works, children will watch a video of Santa and then place one of their fingers on the touchscreen, which "scans" it (not really).

It seems easy, but it's a lot of fun and parents can set judgments to random or pick simply "nice" or "naughty."

This has similarities to the lie detector test that we all know. To download the said app, head to this link. Additionally, iOS users can also head straight to the search bar and type "Santa's Naughty or Nice List+."

4. Christmas Countdown App - Android and iOS

This app is perfect for those forgetful people since it shows the number of days, hours, minutes and seconds until Christmas.

Read Also: 'Halo' TV Series Teaser, Release Date, Where to Watch: Spartans Ready for Action!

This is available on both Android and iOS.

In the said app, you may pick your favorite theme and you will have a chance to open a new gift every day. The said gifts are Christmas-themed wallpapers, festive facts, and a link to a Christmas song.

3. NORAD Tracks Santa Claus App - iOS and Android

NORAD Tracks Santa Claus is the official app of the NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Tracks Santa program, which was founded in 1955 to follow Santa's locations across the world as he delivers presents to good and bad children - but only if they are sleeping.

The free iOS and Android app connect to the popular website, which contains a countdown clock to Christmas Eve as well as an arcade with a new and tough game to play every day until Christmas Eve.

2. Yasa Pets Christmas App - Android and iOS

This app is perfect for people who love cats.

This wonderful software is a digital dollhouse that allows users to unwrap presents, dress up the cats, set the table for supper and more, while the on-screen cat family celebrates Christmas Day.

This Christmas app is available for Android and iOS.

1. A Message from Santa! - Android and iOS

Aside from the gifts he and his reindeer give, everyone would love to have a message from Santa.

This fun app allows people, especially children, to have a conversation with Santa, get video greetings, create a wish lis and listen in on what he's up to.

You may also ask Santa to phone you or have your children leave a voice message for him.

The app is free for Android and iOS users.

Bonus Christmas App 2021

Aside from the stated fun apps, the app "The Christmas List" is perfect for those people who want to be organized.

Unfortunately, this app is only available for iOS users.

Related Article: Holiday Online Shopping Scams: 6 Ways to Protect Yourself