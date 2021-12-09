iPhone 14 Leaks and Rumors: Pro Max Set for Major Punch-Hole Redesign, Refresh Rate Upgrade

After Apple has launched its iPhone 13 in September, rumors for iPhone 14 leaks are starting to resurface.

iPhone 14 Leaks

As stated by the iPhone 14 leaks and speculations, the Apple device series is expected to remain a four-device lineup next year, with the "mini" variant being dropped entirely.

According to The Elec, Apple's 2022 iPhone lineup will include a conventional 6.06-inch iPhone, a 6.7-inch "iPhone 14 Max," a 6.06-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch Pro Max.

This is in line with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's earlier projections that the iPhone 14 would come in two normal models with 6.1-inch and 6.-inch displays, as well as two "Pro" editions with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays.

iPhone 14 Design

One of the most contentious characteristics of the current iPhones is the appearance of the notch.

However, it looks like Apple will make improvements to the iPhone 14 design series that will accommodate both proponents and opponents of the notch.

According to the iPhone 14 leaks via Econo Times, Apple will replace the notch on both iPhone 14 Pro smartphones with a hole-punch design for selfie cameras.

However, the notch will be retained on both the normal iPhone 14 and the non-Pro 6.7-inch iPhone 14.

In portion with the iPhone 14 leaks, it is speculated that the two iPhone 14 Pro models would include low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) parts for their OLED panels, which are common components for 120Hz phone screens.

Furthermore, both iPhone 13 Pro versions received the ProMotion technology this year, which allows Apple devices to produce variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

If Apple removes the notch from the iPhone 14 Pro versions, these phones will offer a full-screen experience that has never previously been seen on an iPhone.

When it is combined with the 120Hz potential, both iPhone 14 specs may easily be a top pick for smartphone customers who like devices with smooth screens.

iPhone 14 Rumors

However, despite all of the hype surrounding the iPhone 14 leaks, if there's one thing tech fans have learned over the previous year, it's that plans are subject to change due to continuous supply chain concerns.

It's also worth remembering that the iPhone 14 won't be released for another nine months, giving Apple plenty of opportunity to alter the design and technical specifications of future handsets.

In addition to the iPhone 14 rumors, it has been said that the non-Pro iPhone 14 versions, which are expected to include a 6.06-inch model and a new 6.7-inch model, will keep the notch and use BOE displays.

LTPO displays and 120Hz refresh rates are not expected in the entry-level versions.

It is also rumored that BOE will start delivering LTPO panels for the iPhone 15 series in 2023, according to GSMArena.

In 2022, Apple is projected to release a new iPhone SE model that will have the same design as the present model but will include a 5G connection.

iPhone 14 Release Date and Cost

However, there hasn't been any news about the iPhone 14 release date.

On the other hand, based on previous Apple iPhone launch events, the iPhone 14 release is expected to appear in September 2022.

According to Tom's Guide, the iPhone 14 price is also still unknown.

Given the upgrades, it's also difficult to anticipate the cost, although fans expect the iPhone 14 will be priced similarly to the iPhone 13, which starts at $799 for the standard model and $999 for the iPhone 13 Pro.

However, as stated by the iPhone 14 leaks, there is a huge possibility that there may be no iPhone 14 mini at all, thus a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max with a price of $899 seems more likely.

Based on predictions, the iPhone 14 Pro could cost $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max could cost $1,099 or more after that.

